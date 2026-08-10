Build a technology road map for the future

Technology is reshaping nearly every aspect of modern policing. Drones, license plate recognition systems, body-worn cameras and other connected tools are giving officers and command staff greater access to real-time information, helping agencies improve situational awareness, coordinate responses and make more informed decisions.

But access to these capabilities remains uneven. Even as law enforcement professionals recognize the growing importance of advanced technology, many agencies face gaps in infrastructure, communications and long-term planning that can make adoption difficult.

“From vision to mission: A technology road map for year one” draws on a 2025 T-Mobile survey of 1,148 law enforcement professionals from municipal, county, state, federal and specialized agencies. The report examines the technologies agencies consider most important, the operational challenges affecting adoption and the capabilities law enforcement leaders expect to need in the years ahead.

By looking closely at four technologies transforming policing — along with the critical foundation that connects and supports them — the report provides a practical framework for aligning technology investments with mission priorities, strengthening resiliency and preparing for what comes next.

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Identify the technologies shaping the next era of policing and understand where law enforcement professionals see the greatest operational value.

and understand where law enforcement professionals see the greatest operational value. Recognize gaps between technology priorities and current capabilities and consider how communications, infrastructure and connectivity can affect successful adoption.

and consider how communications, infrastructure and connectivity can affect successful adoption. Develop a forward-looking technology road map that aligns investments with agency needs and supports better data sharing, coordination and decision-making.

Download the digital report to see how your agency can close the gap between today’s capabilities and tomorrow’s mission requirements.