Insight LPR partners with Livingston County law enforcement to enhance security for former President Trump’s visit

PRESS RELEASE

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — Insight LPR, a leader in license plate recognition (LPR) technology, partnered with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to provide critical security support for the recent visit by former president Trump. This collaboration underscores Insight LPR’s commitment to enhancing public safety through advanced technology.

Faced with the challenge of a high-profile event and limited resources, the sheriff’s office turned to Insight LPR for immediate assistance. The company responded promptly by deploying solarpowered license plate cameras, ensuring comprehensive surveillance and coverage during the visit. This technology was pivotal in managing potential threats and securing the event effectively.

Lieutenant Chad Sell, the operational commander for the visit, highlighted the impact of Insight LPR’s support: “Insight LPR provided last-minute assistance when no other vendor was available. We switched from our previous LPR vendor in 2023 due to their limitations in equipment and backend software capabilities. Insight LPR’s quick response and advanced technology were crucial in maintaining security and identifying potential threats. Their support made a significant difference in the success of this high-profile event.”

Insight LPR continues to lead the industry by offering innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies. The company’s dedication to enhancing safety and security through cutting-edge technology remains unwavering.

