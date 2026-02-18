Webinar: Meeting the civic intelligence needs of cities and agencies

Date: Wednesday, April 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Public sector leaders are under increasing pressure to do more with less while maintaining transparency, compliance and public trust. In this webinar, you’ll learn how cutting-edge technologies from Centific, Dell and NVIDIA come together to deliver civic intelligence that addresses situational challenges while comprehensively meeting compliance and governance requirements. You’ll discover how an integrated, AI-powered platform helps agencies correlate data across systems, strengthen accountability and meet governance requirements without slowing operations.

We’ll explore how civic intelligence informs modern safety, security and community trust efforts. From enhancing situational awareness to accelerating emergency response, agentic vision AI can help evaluate, anticipate, prevent incidents while upholding principles of transparency, fair policing and AI governance. Join us to learn how responsible AI can deliver measurable public safety outcomes and build confidence with constituents and elected officials alike.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Identify key challenges facing public sector agencies when balancing operational efficiency, transparency, compliance and public accountability.



Learn how responsible AI principles can be operationalized to support fair policing, governance and continuous model improvement.



Understand governance and compliance requirements for AI in the public sector, including transparency, auditability and oversight.



Gain practical insights for evaluating and adopting AI solutions that align with agency mission, policy requirements and public expectations.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs and sheriffs.



Deputy chiefs, assistant chiefs and command staff.



Real-time crime center (RTCC) directors.



Emergency communications (911/dispatch) leaders.



Compliance and governance officers.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Robert Putica (moderator), Michael Sherwood, Joe Durante, David Wedel

Robert Putica (moderator), a Chief Innovation and Technology Strategist at Dell, specializes in public safety and law enforcement computer vision solutions. With 25+ years of industry experience, Robert brings deep technical rigor and customer-first execution to complex security engagements at Dell. He is one of the only Dell employees accredited as an ASIS International Physical Security Professional (PSP), leveraging this expertise to help customers assess threats, design integrated security systems and drive measurable outcomes across enterprise environments.

With over 30 years of experience, Michael Sherwood specializes in helping organizations harness emerging and disruptive technologies to achieve measurable, sustainable outcomes, with a strong emphasis on inclusion and community impact. As a strategic and visionary leader with decades of experience across government and commercial enterprises, Michael’s goal is to continue leading enterprise transformation efforts, driving innovation, implementing large-scale AI strategies and building collaborative ecosystems that deliver real results.

A trusted advisor to Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Joe Duarnte specializes in the key priorities for 2026, including accelerating digital transformation, modernizing IT infrastructure, civic intelligence, public safety, enhancing cybersecurity protocols, data protection and driving AI automation and innovation. Joe’s deep technical expertise, combined with a customer-first approach, enables him to guide organizations through the complexities of technological change.

For over three decades David Wedel has served end-users, integrators and manufacturers in the public safety and security space, leveraging the latest in technology to the benefit of clients. Specializing in visual intelligence solutions and requisite infrastructure, he leads channel efforts at Centific in their agentic vision AI group.