Webinar: Stronger together: Thorn and Veritone’s partnership in the fight against CSAM

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

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Join us for a powerful webinar exploring how Thorn is leveraging cutting-edge technology to defend and rescue children from sexual abuse and exploitation in the digital age.

We’ll dive into Thorn’s latest research on child sexual abuse material (CSAM), uncovering key trends, challenges and the evolving threat landscape facing vulnerable communities online. You will gain insight into how Thorn translates research into action through innovative tools designed to help platforms, law enforcement and NGOs detect and prevent abuse at scale.

The session will also highlight Thorn’s partnership with Veritone, showcasing how both organizations are harnessing artificial intelligence for good. You’ll learn how AI-powered solutions are accelerating the identification of harmful content, improving investigative workflows, mitigating vicarious trauma in investigators and ultimately helping to safeguard children worldwide.

Whether you’re a technology leader, policymaker, nonprofit professional or simply passionate about using innovation for social impact, this webinar will provide a compelling look at how mission-driven organizations are working together to create a safer digital world.

By attending this webinar you will be able to:



Identify key trends and emerging threats related to child sexual abuse material and online exploitation.



related to child sexual abuse material and online exploitation. Explain how technology and AI-powered tools are being used to detect, investigate and prevent abuse at scale.



are being used to detect, investigate and prevent abuse at scale. Describe how partnerships between organizations can enhance investigative capabilities and outcomes.



can enhance investigative capabilities and outcomes. Apply insights into how research-driven solutions can improve workflows, reduce investigator exposure to harmful content and strengthen child protection efforts.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Digital forensics investigator



Criminal intelligence analyst



Child Protective Services (CPS) investigator



Child exploitation task force officer



Special Victims Unit (SVU) detective



Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detective

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Daniel Wong (moderator), Brian Herrick, Amanda Goharian, Kelly Inabnett

Daniel Wong (moderator) is in his tenth year at Veritone as Marketing Director for Veritone’s Public Sector business unit. Daniel has been in the high-tech hardware and software space for over 25+ years and has served in multiple capacities in product management, product marketing and marketing across multiple sectors such as commercial and enterprise networking, mobile computing accessories, IoT and smart home and in artificial intelligence.

Brian Herrick joined Thorn in 2024 as their Vice President of Child Victim Identification. Thorn’s mission is to transform how children are protected from sexual abuse and exploitation in the digital age. Brian’s role is to help Thorn achieve that mission by partnering with investigators and driving adoption of Thorn-developed, victim-centered solutions with key partners, while contributing to the child safety ecosystem. Prior to his role at Thorn, Brian was Senior Director of Information Security at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where he led cyber defense and investigative efforts. In 2022, Brian retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia field office. At FBI HQ, Brian led the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking section, where he focused on the development and adoption of technology solutions to address critical threats to vulnerable populations.

Amanda Goharian is the Director of Research & Insights at Thorn, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming how children are protected from sexual abuse and exploitation in the digital age. She is a subject-matter expert in technology-facilitated child sexual abuse, CSAM and online safety. At Thorn she leads the organization’s research strategy focused on identifying emerging online child safety risks and translating findings into practical, decision-ready insights for the child safety ecosystem. With over a decade of experience her work prioritizes applied, youth-informed research to inform effective policies, tools and interventions that strengthen digital protections and resilience. Her research has been published in the Journal of Adolescence, Journal of Online Trust & Safety, and Journal of Medical Internet Research. Prior to Thorn, she served as a technology research consultant for the U.S. federal government.

Kelly Inabnett is a former sex crimes and human trafficking detective with the Antioch Police Department (California). During Kelly’s nine-year tenure with Antioch PD, he was tasked with providing department training on proper response to sexual assault, crimes against children and to recognize the signs of human trafficking. Kelly specialized in forensic interviews, cell phone downloads, social media information, pre-text phone calls and cold cases. While working cases involving children sexual abused material (CSAM), human trafficking and assisting in other major crimes, he has spent more than a thousand hours combing through digital evidence which could have been cut down to a fraction of the time with an effective digital evidence management system leveraging artificial intelligence. Prior to joining Antioch PD, Kelly also worked with Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office (California) as Deputy in the county jail. Kelly brings his experience to Veritone to help detectives leverage AI to solve cases efficiently and effectively to spend their time where it is most needed.

