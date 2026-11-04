The role of police robots in barricaded suspect incidents (white paper)

Content provided by Boston Dynamics
Barricaded incidents are among the most complex situations law enforcement officers face. The goal for officers is always to resolve the standoff without death or serious injury to suspects, officers or bystanders. The more information they can gather about a suspect’s exact position and intentions, the greater the likelihood for a safer outcome.
Ground-based robots and agile systems like Boston Dynamics Spot robot help law enforcement gather intelligence, protect officers and manage these high-risk standoffs.
Download the white paper to learn:
- The history and adoption of robotics technology in public safety.
- The use of robots in barricaded suspect incidents to improve situational awareness and reduce officer fatigue.
- Real world examples of Spot use by police departments around the country.
- The features and capabilities that enable Spot to be a powerful tool in barricaded suspect incidents.
Complete the form to download the white paper.