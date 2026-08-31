Webinar: The future of body cameras: High-performance video with a smartphone

Date: Tuesday, October 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Modern law enforcement agencies need technology that does more in the field while creating less complexity behind the scenes. This webinar will explore how Samsung and Versaterm Visual Labs bring mobile devices, body-worn video and cloud-based evidence technology together in a more connected approach to public safety operations.

You’ll see how Samsung devices can support multiple mission-critical functions, including body camera capabilities, communications and mobile computing, while helping officers work more efficiently in the field. We will also highlight features such as AI, language translation, image stabilization and Samsung DeX, along with the potential for greater technology utilization and stronger return on investment.

Learn how a cellular, cloud-native model can move agencies like yours beyond the limitations of traditional body camera systems. Instead of relying on docking stations, proprietary cables, manual end-of-shift uploads and lengthy hardware replacement cycles, agencies can automatically upload video and gain new capabilities through software updates — helping keep technology current while reducing operational friction.

By joining this webinar, you will:



Learn why agencies are moving beyond traditional body cameras.



traditional body cameras. Receive a body camera solution overview and a live DEMS demonstration.



and a live DEMS demonstration. Understand the power of Samsung’s device lineup.



of Samsung’s device lineup. See real-world results from command staff at agencies already running Samsung and Versaterm Visual Labs, including Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (Missouri), Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia).

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Command staff



Patrol commanders / Patrol supervisors



Detectives and investigators



Body-worn camera program managers



Digital evidence managers



Evidence and property supervisors



Law enforcement IT directors



Real-time crime center personnel

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Brett Stanley, Jay Lewis, Levi Thompson, Joe Colston, Tim Lee

Brett Stanley is a veteran law-enforcement leader with more than 30 years of experience across municipal, state and federal agencies, including service with several large metro area departments, the state of Colorado, and the U.S. Marshals Service as a District Security Officer. From his work as an SRO, PIO and Community Liaison Officer to his current role with the Palmer Lake Police Department near the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brett has built a reputation for blending frontline insight with community-focused leadership. Today he serves as a Solutions Consultant and Subject Matter Expert for Versaterm – Visual Labs, helping agencies harness technology to strengthen transparency, accountability and officer safety. He also sits on the Board of Directors for two public-safety companies and holds a Bachelor degree in Communications and a Master of Science degree in International Business Management. A contributing member of FBI-LEEDA, IPSA, and IACP, Brett brings a dynamic, forward-thinking perspective to the evolving landscape of modern policing.

Captain Jay Lewis serves with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, where he oversees approximately 30 full-time law enforcement officers assigned to the School Resource Officer Division, Road Patrol, Transport and Special Operations Unit. Before beginning his law enforcement career, Captain Lewis proudly served eight years in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service he began his law enforcement career with the State of Georgia in December 1991, where he faithfully served until his retirement in December 2017. After retiring from the state of Georgia, Captain Lewis joined the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as a Road Patrol Deputy. Through his dedication, leadership and commitment to public safety, he advanced through the ranks to his current position as Captain.

Levi Thompson serves as an Administrative Sergeant with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and has seven years of law enforcement experience. A graduate of Truett McConnell University with a Bachelor of Business Management, Levi specializes in administrative leadership, technology evaluation and officer support. He tests and evaluates new technology and equipment for the Division. Levi also serves as a NASBLA instructor, Radio programmer, and SONAR operator. Recognized as both Boating Safety Officer of the Year and Hunter Education Instructor of the Year, Levi is passionate about advancing public safety through innovation, training and collaboration while supporting the mission of conserving Georgia’s natural resources.

Sheriff Joe Colston has served in law enforcement for over two decades, as a deputy, sergeant, chief deputy and now the elected Sheriff of Monroe County, Missouri. He is a Missouri Generalist Instructor and a member of the Samsung Public Safety Advisory Council, where he provides insight into the technology needs of today’s law enforcement professionals. As Sheriff, Colston has led the implementation of innovative solutions including Samsung DeX mobile computing, license plate recognition (LPR) technology, Versaterm Visual Labs body-worn camera technology, drones and next-generation communications systems. His agency continues to evaluate and deploy technologies that improve officer safety, operational efficiency and public service, with a particular focus on practical, cost-effective solutions for rural law enforcement agencies.

Tim Lee is a seasoned business development and technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in mobility, enterprise technology and solution development, including more than a decade working with government and public safety organizations. Throughout his career, Tim has focused on helping organizations identify emerging technology opportunities, build strategic relationships and develop practical solutions that address complex operational challenges. His experience spans business development, strategic partnerships, go-to-market strategy, enterprise mobility and the integration of technology into mission critical environments. He is currently part of Samsung’s regulated business team where he works with government agencies, industry partners and technology providers to advance innovative solutions across the public sector.

