On-demand: Generative AI in policing — How chiefs can lead its adoption wisely

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Generative AI is moving from theory to practice — and every chief needs a plan to guide its use before it guides them. For law enforcement leaders, the question isn’t whether to use it, but how to govern it responsibly.

This interactive panel brings together law enforcement executives to explore what generative AI can — and can’t — do for policing today. Panelists will discuss how agencies are testing generative tools, the policy frameworks that ensure oversight, and the steps chiefs can take to implement innovation without compromising public trust.

You’ll receive an Agency Readiness Checklist to help your team evaluate opportunities and risks — and learn how to:



Identify high-impact generative AI use cases for your agency

for your agency Establish governance to prevent discovery, bias, and transparency issues

to prevent discovery, bias, and transparency issues Ask the right questions about vendor, IT and legal readiness

about vendor, IT and legal readiness Build a roadmap for integrating generative AI into investigations, administration and operations

ABOUT OUR MODERATOR

Philip Lukens served as the Chief of Police in Alliance, Nebraska from December 2020 until his resignation in September 2023. He began his law enforcement career in Colorado in 1995. He is known for his innovative approach to policing. As a leading expert in AI, he has been instrumental in pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in tandem with community policing, significantly enhancing police operations and optimizing patrol methods.

His focus on data-driven strategies and community safety has led to significant reductions in crime rates and use of force. Under Lukens’ leadership, his agency received the Victims Services Award in 2022 from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a member of the IACP-PPSEAI Committee - Human Trafficking Committee, PERF, NIJ LEADS and Future Policing Institute Fellow. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from Colorado Technical University. He has also earned multiple certifications, including Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police, Supervisor Institute with FBI LEEDA, and IACP’s Leadership in Police Organizations.

ABOUT OUR GUESTS

Chief James Floyd serves as the Chief of Police for the Town of Plainville, Massachusetts, bringing more than three decades of dedicated service, leadership and community partnership to the department. Chief Floyd spent the majority of his tenure as a detective, developing deep investigative expertise and a strong commitment to victim advocacy, case integrity and interagency collaboration.

Chief Floyd was appointed Chief of Police in June 2021 after years of operational leadership within the department. Since assuming command, he has guided the agency through significant modernization initiatives. Under his leadership, the department has implemented body-worn and in-car camera systems, expanded crisis-intervention and co-response programs, introduced enhanced officer-wellness initiatives and strengthened community-oriented policing efforts. He has overseen improvements in technology, evidence management, training compliance and emergency preparedness, ensuring the department meets evolving standards set by the Massachusetts POST Commission and maintains a culture of professionalism and accountability.

Chief Floyd also plays an active role in regional and national law enforcement collaborations. He serves as a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Police Professional Standards, Image and Ethics (PPSI&E) Committee, contributing to national efforts focused on professionalism, ethical standards and the advancement of policing practices. He additionally supports regional teams such as METRO-LEC and CART/ISU, advancing child-abduction response capabilities and emergency-investigation readiness.

Chief Charles Rumsey is a 30-year veteran of policing, having begun his career in 1995 with the Waterville (Maine) Police Department. During his 21 years in Waterville, he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief, where he served for 9 years before being named Chief of the Cumberland Police Department in 2016. He was appointed by Governor Lepage to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Board of Trustees, currently serving as Board Chair. Chief Rumsey is a past President of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association, currently serving as Secretary. He chairs the IACP’s Police Professional Standards, Ethics, and Image Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies from the University of North Dakota, his Master of Public Administration from the University of Maine and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 242nd Session.

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!