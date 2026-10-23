Webinar: Next stop: Your funding destination
Find opportunities that connect your community’s needs with your next grant application.
Date: Monday, November 16
Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!
* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.
Ride along with the GrantFinder team for a fall road trip! Along the way, you will see what the latest and possible federal changes mean for your organization, find opportunities that match your community’s needs, and what to do when you reach your destination.
This virtual event is packed with grant expert advice, chats with award winning organizations, and a look at what’s down the funding road.
Whether you are applying for the first time or refining your approach, bring your questions. The middle of the trip is a live session where you can ask them.
This mapped-out 2-hour event includes:
- Pack the car: Federal changes and how they can impact how you prepare to apply
- Map the route: Connect funding opportunities to your community’s needs
- Pit stop: A live Q&A highlighting successes of those awarded
- Favorite playlist: Next Exit, Funding: with Jane and Alex
- Funding destination: What to expect after an award
No missed turns here. Get started with identifying funding opportunities, tips on preparing, and avoiding hazards along the way.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
- Chiefs of police / Sheriffs
- Law enforcement grant writers
- Grants managers
- Law enforcement budget analysts
- Law enforcement finance directors
- Community policing coordinators
- Law enforcement technology managers
* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.