Webinar: Next stop: Your funding destination

Date: Monday, November 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Ride along with the GrantFinder team for a fall road trip! Along the way, you will see what the latest and possible federal changes mean for your organization, find opportunities that match your community’s needs, and what to do when you reach your destination.

This virtual event is packed with grant expert advice, chats with award winning organizations, and a look at what’s down the funding road.

Whether you are applying for the first time or refining your approach, bring your questions. The middle of the trip is a live session where you can ask them.

This mapped-out 2-hour event includes:



Pack the car: Federal changes and how they can impact how you prepare to apply



Federal changes and how they can impact how you prepare to apply Map the route: Connect funding opportunities to your community’s needs



Connect funding opportunities to your community’s needs Pit stop: A live Q&A highlighting successes of those awarded



A live Q&A highlighting successes of those awarded Favorite playlist: Next Exit, Funding: with Jane and Alex



Next Exit, Funding: with Jane and Alex Funding destination: What to expect after an award

No missed turns here. Get started with identifying funding opportunities, tips on preparing, and avoiding hazards along the way.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chiefs of police / Sheriffs



Law enforcement grant writers



Grants managers



Law enforcement budget analysts



Law enforcement finance directors



Community policing coordinators



Law enforcement technology managers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

