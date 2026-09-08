Webinar: Prepare to apply: SAM.gov

Date: Friday, October 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

One of the biggest hurdles a grant applicant encounters is completing their SAM.gov registration. An active SAM.gov registration is an essential first step for organizations seeking federal grants and contracts. This webinar will guide participants through the SAM.gov registration process, from creating an account and obtaining a Unique Entity ID to completing entity validation and maintaining an active registration. Because activation can take up to 10 business days, understanding these requirements early can help organizations remain eligible and prepared when federal funding opportunities become available.

By joining this webinar, you will be able to:



Understand SAM.gov registration requirements.



registration requirements. Navigate the primary steps of entity registration and recognize common issues that may delay approval.



and recognize common issues that may delay approval. Maintain accurate account information and renew the organization’s registration every 365 days to remain eligible for federal funding.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Grant managers / Grant writers



Federal grants administrators



Government finance directors



Chief financial officers



Budget analysts



City managers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jane Prescott, Alyssa LaSorsa

Jane Bleakney Prescott is a dedicated Customer Success Manager at Lexipol, with an extensive background in grant writing and project management across multiple sectors. During her three years at Lexipol she has successfully secured over $30 million in funding for public safety agencies, rural communities, education institutions and healthcare organizations, including hospitals and EMS providers. Her expertise spans federal, state, local, private and foundation grants, ensuring that critical programs receive the funding they need to thrive. Jane’s passion lies in supporting first responders — including fire, EMS, 911, and law enforcement — as well as advancing funding opportunities for schools and municipalities. Jane combines academic knowledge with hands-on experience as a first responder to help agencies achieve their funding goals. Her dedication to public service drives her commitment to ensuring organizations have the resources they need to enhance operations and serve their communities effectively.

Alyssa LaSorsa is a Customer Success Manager with Lexipol and a former law enforcement grant-writing consultant who specializes in helping a wide variety of organizations, including public safety agencies, secure funding for essential programs, training, equipment and technology. Over the past year as a Customer Success Manager she has supported organizations in identifying funding opportunities and navigating the grant process. She brings eight years of law enforcement experience and an extensive background in grant writing and administration. Throughout her career Alyssa has secured more than $1 million in grant funding for technology, equipment, training and other critical initiatives. Alyssa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and graduated from the police academy as both class president and valedictorian. Her firsthand understanding of public service operations allows her to connect organizations’ needs with meaningful funding opportunities that strengthen their ability to serve their communities.

