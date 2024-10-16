ZeroEyes achieves full SAFETY Act designation for AI-based gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform

PRESS RELEASE

PHILADELPHIA — ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its technology has progressed beyond its previous DTE (Developmental Testing and Evaluation) Designation to earn full SAFETY Act Designation. Full Designation is granted only to technologies that have been thoroughly tested and proven their effectiveness in mitigating terrorism risks. It eliminates the third-party liability of all ZeroEyes customers for claims resulting from acts of terrorism when the platform is in use.

To obtain full Designation, ZeroEyes demonstrated that its solution has a history of successful deployment and has been thoroughly tested and evaluated. Liability protection has been expanded to all ZeroEyes’ customers until mid-2029.

To secure full Designation, ZeroEyes worked closely with consultant Dave McWhorter, PhD, founder and CEO of The Homeland Security Consulting Group and former Deputy Project Leader on DHS’ SAFETY Act program itself. McWhorter states, “It has been an honor working with the ZeroEyes team to ensure that its pioneering technology is the first AI-based gun detection solution to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as an effective anti-terrorism technology. This Designation is a testament to the platform’s reliability and efficacy, measured through rigorous testing, evaluation, and real-life events.”

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to first responders and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

“The process of receiving this Designation required us to demonstrate several years of pressure testing to DHS to ensure that our technology is sound, reliable and delivers what we promise,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “As a result, we now provide significant value in liability protection, especially to our commercial enterprise customers, including stadiums, shopping malls, and third-party logistics companies.”

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes’ patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company’s affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.