The long aftermath of 9/11: A public safety timeline

The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded over less than two hours. Their effect on public safety has continued for 25 years.

The response exposed weaknesses in emergency communications, interagency coordination, high-rise evacuation and intelligence sharing, while the recovery exposed thousands of responders and workers to toxic dust, smoke and debris, creating health consequences that continue to emerge. The years that followed brought new federal agencies, national response standards, communications systems, building safety recommendations and health protections.

This timeline traces the major events that changed how first responders prepare for large-scale emergencies and how the country cares for those affected by the response.

At 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center. United Airlines Flight 175 hit the south tower 17 minutes later. American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m. after passengers and crewmembers attempted to enter the cockpit and regain control of the aircraft.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed at the three attack sites. Among them were 343 FDNY members, 23 NYPD officers, 37 Port Authority Police Department officers.

The response was immediate, but the scale of the incident overwhelmed systems built for conventional emergencies.

In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers in New York City. Richard Drew/AP

The search, recovery and cleanup effort at the World Trade Center site continued for nearly nine months. Responders, construction workers, volunteers and others worked amid fires, unstable debris and extensive exposure to dust and contaminants.

On May 30, the “Last Column” was removed from Ground Zero during a ceremony marking the formal end of recovery operations. Approximately 1.8 million tons of material had been removed from the site, according to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

The ceremony closed one phase of the response, but the effects of the work were only beginning to emerge. Many participants had worked without consistent respiratory protection, particularly during the first days after the attacks. Persistent coughing, breathing difficulties, gastrointestinal problems and mental health conditions were already being reported.

Agency escorts load an empty flag-draped stretcher, symbolizing the missing, into an ambulance during a ceremony which officially ended more than eight months of cleanup and recovery efforts, Thursday, May 30, 2002, at the World Trade Center disaster site in New York. The ceremony began at 10:29 a.m., the exact time that the second Tower collapsed on Sept. 11. AP photo/Suzanne Plunkett

Concerns about exposure led New York City and federal officials to establish the World Trade Center Health Registry. The registry received federal funding in July 2002 and began tracking the physical and mental health of people exposed to the disaster.

More than 71,000 people enrolled during the initial survey period, including rescue and recovery workers, residents and others caught in the dust cloud.

The registry became one of the largest and longest-running post-disaster health studies in the world. Its research has helped identify emerging conditions, guide treatment and demonstrate why health monitoring must continue long after a large-scale incident ends.

President George W. Bush signed the Homeland Security Act into law in November 2002, which called for the creation of a cabinet-level department responsible for coordinating efforts to prevent terrorism and respond to domestic emergencies.

The new Department of Homeland Security consolidated 22 federal agencies and offices. The Federal Emergency Management Agency became part of DHS when the department began operations in March 2003.

The reorganization changed the relationship between federal authorities and local public safety agencies. Terrorism preparedness, emergency management, infrastructure protection, border security and intelligence coordination were brought under a common federal structure. State and local agencies also received expanded access to homeland security grants for training, equipment, exercises and communications improvements.

On Feb. 28, 2003, President Bush issued the Homeland Security Presidential Directive 5, calling for a single national approach to managing domestic incidents.

The directive led to the National Incident Management System, commonly known as NIMS. Released on March 1, 2004, NIMS established common principles for incident command, unified command, resource management, terminology, qualifications and multi-agency coordination.

Beginning in fiscal year 2005, adoption of NIMS became a condition for certain federal preparedness assistance. That requirement accelerated its use among fire departments, EMS agencies, law enforcement agencies, emergency management offices and other response organizations.

The result was a shared operational framework intended to help agencies work together during incidents regardless of jurisdiction, discipline or cause. NIMS remains one of the most visible changes to daily public safety operations following 9/11.

The bipartisan National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States issued its final report after examining the circumstances leading to the attacks, the nation’s preparedness and the emergency response.

The 9/11 Commission Report documented failures involving intelligence sharing, radio communications, command and control, evacuation and the flow of information to responders. It called for greater unity across government, improved emergency communications and more effective information sharing among federal, state and local agencies.

The report also reinforced the need to treat communications as an operational capability rather than a collection of equipment. Responders needed compatible systems, but agencies also needed procedures, governance and training that allowed information to move across organizational lines.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) completed its investigation into the collapse of the World Trade Center towers in December 2005.

Its final report included 30 recommendations addressing structural integrity, fire resistance, sprinkler systems, evacuation, emergency communications and responder access in tall buildings. NIST also examined how building occupants and emergency personnel responded as conditions deteriorated.

The findings influenced revisions to model building and fire codes. Later changes included stronger requirements for exit stairways, fireproofing, emergency responder radio coverage and building information that could assist incident commanders.

For the fire service, the investigation reinforced the need to consider building systems, evacuation behavior and structural performance as interconnected parts of high-rise operations.

A firefighter carries a bag used to collect human remains amid the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2001. AP photo/LM Otero

By the fifth anniversary, medical research was establishing a clearer connection between World Trade Center site exposure and lasting illness.

A study of 9,442 responders examined between July 2002 and April 2004 found that 69% reported new or worsened respiratory symptoms while performing World Trade Center work. Among those who had no respiratory symptoms before 9/11, 61% developed symptoms during the response.

Researchers found that symptoms and pulmonary abnormalities were associated with early arrival at the site. They concluded that long-term medical monitoring would be necessary to identify persistent and late-emerging conditions, including possible cancers.

The findings helped move the responder health issue from anecdotal accounts to documented occupational health evidence. They also strengthened calls for a federally funded program that could provide monitoring and treatment beyond the patchwork of existing services.

Firemen gather on a debris-covered street after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Richard Drew/AP

President Barack Obama signed the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act after years of advocacy by responders, families, labor organizations and elected officials.

The law established the World Trade Center Health Program within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). It provided medical monitoring and treatment for eligible responders from New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville as well as eligible survivors in the New York City disaster area.

The act also reopened the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The original fund, created shortly after the attacks, had primarily compensated people who were killed or physically injured in the immediate aftermath. Reopening it gave responders and survivors with later-emerging health conditions another path to compensation.

The law marked a fundamental shift in the federal response: Illnesses diagnosed years after 9/11 were recognized as part of the disaster’s continuing toll.

Legislation and Funding Protecting the promise made to 9/11 victims The history of the Zadroga Act — named in honor of NYPD Officer James Zadroga — spotlights the hard-won battle to secure care and reaffirms why the program must have the resources to fulfill its mission

The Flight 93 National Memorial was dedicated near Shanksville on Sept. 10. The National September 11 Memorial opened at the World Trade Center site the following day, on the 10th anniversary of the attacks.

The New York memorial’s two reflecting pools occupy the footprints of the north and south towers. The names of those killed in the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing are inscribed around the pools. First responders are grouped by agency and unit.

The Flight 93 memorial includes the crash site, Memorial Plaza and Wall of Names honoring the 40 passengers and crew members killed aboard the aircraft.

A visitor to the Flight 93 National Memorial pauses at the Wall of Names containing the names of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93 that were killed in this field on Sept. 11, 2001, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Congress created the First Responder Network Authority through the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act.

The law allocated spectrum and funding for a nationwide broadband network dedicated to public safety. FirstNet was designed to provide priority access, greater network resilience and nationwide connectivity for fire, EMS, law enforcement and other authorized public safety users. The network launched in 2018 through a public-private partnership with AT&T.

The system did not replace traditional land mobile radio, but it expanded responders’ ability to transmit data, video, location information and other operational intelligence. Its creation represented a long-delayed response to one of the clearest lessons identified after the attacks.

The World Trade Center Health Program announced a final rule adding certain cancers to its list of covered conditions.

Cancer had not been included in the original list established under the Zadroga Act. Its addition allowed eligible program members to begin seeking certification and treatment for covered cancers associated with World Trade Center exposure.

The decision reflected an evolving understanding of occupational illness: Some exposure-related diseases may not become apparent for years or decades, making long-term surveillance essential.

For public safety agencies beyond New York, the development underscored the importance of documenting exposures at the time they occur.

The National September 11 Memorial Museum opened to the public at the World Trade Center site after a formal dedication six days earlier.

Built primarily below ground, the museum preserves artifacts, photographs, recordings and first-person accounts from the attacks and their aftermath. Its collection includes fire apparatus, communications records, structural remnants and personal items connected to responders and victims.

The museum also preserves the “Last Column,” the final piece of World Trade Center steel removed during the recovery operation.

Its opening provided a permanent setting for studying both the attacks and the response. For new generations of first responders, the museum offers access to operational history that might otherwise be reduced to institutional memory or anniversary observances.

Steel beams in the shape of a cross, recovered from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are part of the 9/11 Museum in New York. Carmine Galasso/AP

Congress reauthorized the World Trade Center Health Program through 2090 as part of a federal spending package.

The 75-year extension acknowledged that the health consequences of 9/11 would continue across responders’ lifetimes. It also provided greater stability for the clinics, physicians and researchers responsible for monitoring and treating the exposed population.

The extension was particularly significant for responders who had not yet developed symptoms. Cancer and other conditions can have long latency periods, meaning some illnesses may emerge decades after the original exposure.

On July 29, President Donald Trump signed legislation permanently authorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The law extended the claim filing deadline to Oct. 1, 2090, and provided the funding necessary to pay eligible claims.

The legislation followed warnings that available funding was insufficient to cover the growing number of claims. Its enactment recognized that the population requiring compensation would continue to expand as additional illnesses were diagnosed.

Federal legislation expanded World Trade Center Health Program eligibility for responders at the Pentagon and near Shanksville.

The change included additional military personnel, federal employees and federal contractors who participated in the response but had previously fallen outside the program’s eligibility rules.

The expansion addressed an imbalance in how responders from the three attack sites were treated. Although most recovery workers and health program members served in New York, personnel at the Pentagon and Shanksville also encountered smoke, debris, remains and psychologically traumatic conditions.

FDNY reported that more than 360 members had died from World Trade Center-related illnesses. The total exceeded the 343 department members killed on the day of the attacks.

That month, the department added 32 names to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall. The group included firefighters, officers, EMS personnel, a chaplain and civilian employees who participated in rescue and recovery operations.

In September, FDNY released a 25-year report detailing the effects of 9/11 and the recovery operation on department members. The report found that 10,562 members were certified with at least one physical health condition. Another 4,496 were certified with at least one mental health condition and 4,257 had cancer certifications.

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