NYC releases 170,000 pages of long-sought 9/11 health, air quality records

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the release of more than 170,000 pages of records detailing the government’s response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the aftermath, including documents related to air quality and health concerns.

In a press release, the city said it also settled two lawsuits brought by 9/11 Health Watch, ending a years-long legal dispute over access to post-9/11 health and air-quality records.

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First responders, elected officials and families have sought the records for years. Mamdani’s FY27 budget includes $34 million to create and maintain the public portal.

The portal includes about 170,000 pages covering post-9/11 health concerns, air quality and the city’s response. Among the records are the Harding Memo, 68 boxes of documents discovered in 2025 and records related to World Trade Center 7.

“The very least our city owes the families, survivors and first responders whose lives were forever changed by the September 11th attacks is transparency and accountability. That is why I am proud that our administration has launched the City’s first public records portal dedicated to the environmental and health impacts of 9/11 and reached a settlement in these lawsuits,” Mamdani said. “For too long, New Yorkers have had to fight for access to records that should have been available to them in the first place. This portal is part of our administration’s enduring commitment to honor those we lost, care for those living with lasting health consequences and give thousands of New Yorkers the answer they’ve been asking for.”

The portal will be updated as the city reviews additional records over the next year and removes personally identifiable information.

The city will also help responders and survivors obtain records needed to access the World Trade Center Health Program and September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.