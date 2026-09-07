‘Doing it for a purpose’: Las Vegas first responders remember 9/11 during Strat climb

By David Danzis

Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — Twenty-five years after 343 New York City firefighters were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a new generation of first responders who were too young to remember that day will climb 108 flights of stairs in Las Vegas to make sure they are not forgotten.

More than 300 firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and members of the military are expected to climb 1,455 steps to the top of The Strat tower on Sept. 11 as part of the Las Vegas casino’s seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

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Among them will be Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighter-paramedic Sawyer Epstein, 26, who was an infant when the attacks occurred.

“Being a part of the brotherhood and sisterhood that the fire service is, I’ve just grown up knowing about how important this day is,” said Epstein. “It feels pretty awesome that I’m able to be a part of such an important event.”

Las Vegas firefighters make the climb wearing their turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus. Some also carry high-rise packs containing fire hose, which Epstein said can weigh as much as 75 pounds.

The physical challenge is familiar to firefighters, who train to climb high-rises carrying equipment, Epstein said.

The reason for doing it on Sept. 11 is different.

“On this day, it’s extra special because we’re doing it for a purpose, not just for training,” he said.

The event begins with an honor guard presentation at 8 a.m. , followed by the climb at 8:30 a.m. Participants ascend to the top of the 1,149-foot tower, the tallest observation tower in the United States .

Skylar Dice , senior vice president and general manager of The Strat, said seeing firefighters begin the climb as bagpipes play and carrying the names and photographs of those killed makes the event particularly emotional.

“I think what makes the event particularly powerful is that every participant carries the lanyard featuring a photo and the name of one of the fallen first responders from 9/11,” Dice said. “I think that’s what makes this climb especially meaningful.”

Epstein has carried the same lanyard and photo during the annual climb since he joined the fire academy seven years ago. His lanyard honors FDNY firefighter Michael Montesi , a member of Rescue Company 1 who died at the age of 39 while responding to the World Trade Center.

“I’ve made sure to hold the same lanyard every year so that way I honor him and his service,” said Epstein.

Blake Sartini II, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment , parent company of The Strat, said the significance of commemorating Sept. 11 has not diminished with time.

“I think every year the anniversary falls, I feel like that’s just a day that should always stand on its own, regardless of the years that have passed,” said Sartini.

Sartini, who was a junior in high school in 2001, said he vividly remembers watching television coverage of the attacks from a classroom and worrying about a friend’s father who was working in New York .

“It was kind of a paralyzing experience trying to understand what was happening,” he said. “I think that’s something that stays with you forever.”

Proceeds from the climb will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation , Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation and Vegas Fire and Rescue Charitable Association . The event has raised more than $50,000 for first responder-related charities over the past decade, according to The Strat.

For Epstein, the 25th anniversary underscores the importance of passing the memory of Sept. 11 to firefighters who have no memories of the attacks themselves.

“It’s extremely important for us, even those who weren’t alive during those events, to carry on tradition and legacy of those who came before us,” Epstein said. “I hope that people who come after me will continue to do the same.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

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