Artificial intelligence has arrived: How law enforcement is moving from exploration to adoption (white paper)

Cloud-based storage took years to gain traction in law enforcement, held back by compliance concerns and a long-standing “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” mindset. Artificial intelligence (AI) is following a very different path. In just a few years, agencies have gone from having no access to AI to using it across a wide range of applications.

Data from a 2026 survey of 758 Police1 readers shows how quickly the shift is happening. Forty percent of respondents said their agency is experimenting with AI, 23% have integrated it into their workflows and more than 80% are actively seeking AI-enabled solutions. The question for most departments is no longer whether to adopt AI, but where they are on the journey and what comes next.

This white paper breaks down the five stages of the AI adoption curve, from awareness to transformation, using survey findings on the tools agencies want most and the barriers standing in their way. Agency size plays less of a role than many might expect, and every department’s path looks a little different.

What you’ll learn:



How agencies have moved from exploring AI to adopting it in just a few years.

What the five stages of the AI adoption curve look like and how to identify where your agency falls.

Which AI tools survey respondents at each stage said would benefit their departments most.

Which challenges agencies encounter along the way, including funding, training, policy uncertainty and CJIS compliance.

Practical steps your department can take now to move to the next stage.

Whether your agency is just starting to explore AI or already scaling it across operations, knowing where you stand is the first step toward what comes next. Download the white paper to see where your department falls on the AI adoption curve and how to keep moving forward.