CentralSquare launches CitizenLink AI to reduce 911 wait times for citizens by automatically handling non-emergency calls

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON — CentralSquare Technologies today at IACP 2024, introduced Citizen Link AI, the first integrated suite of AI-based public safety tools in the U.S. CitizenLink AI integrates with several CentralSquare products, including Pro Suite, Enterprise Suite, ONESolution and Vertex NG911, to enhance response efficiency by redirecting non-emergency 911 calls.

This integration is designed to significantly reduce 911 wait times for citizens, prioritizing true emergencies and redirecting non-emergency calls to the appropriate services.

“More than 80% of 9-1-1 centers in the U.S. report being significantly understaffed, which results in longer wait times for citizens during critical moments,” said Sarah McWhorter, VP Product Management for Public Safety at CentralSquare. “By using AI to handle non-emergency administrative calls, such as reports of barking dogs or vandalism, dispatchers can concentrate on answering emergency calls that are vital for saving lives.”

CitizenLink AI reduces wait times for citizens by integrating an AI-assistant into non-emergency call queues. Powered by Amazon Connect, the AI-assistant answers everyday questions refined by the agency, can send text message hyperlinks with more info, or even transfer calls.

CitizenLink AI also incorporates AI and SMS based assistive technology for individuals who are hearing or speech impaired, non-English speakers, or are in danger and unable to speak. Callers in distress who call 911 but hang up before the call is answered immediately receive a text verifying if they intended to call 9-1-1 and can communicate back.

This tool ensures equal access to emergency services, unlike legacy systems that rely entirely on the caller’s ability to speak.

“The technology incorporated into CitizenLink AI is lifesaving for those that are unable to speak in an emergency situation,” said Ms. McWhorter. “CitizenLink AI takes that further to ensure everyone can quickly, effectively, and equitably receive the help they need.”

CentralSquare is currently accepting early adopters for CitizenLInk AI and interested agencies can get submit their interest to earlyadopters@centralsquare.com or by visiting centralsquare.com