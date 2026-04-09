Finding the right partner for the AI age

Content provided by KARDA

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future conversation for law enforcement. It’s here.

From investigative analytics to body-worn camera management, agencies are already exploring how AI can reduce workload without compromising oversight, transparency or security.

The real question isn’t whether to adopt AI.

It’s how to do it responsibly.

Turning video into documentation – without adding risk

Body-worn camera footage represents one of the largest and fastest-growing sources of digital evidence. For many agencies, hours of every shift are spent reviewing footage and translating events into written reports.

Recent advances in AI have made it possible to convert video into structured, draft-ready narratives in minutes. When done correctly, this technology can reduce documentation time while preserving officer review and supervisory control.

Agencies evaluating AI-assisted reporting should be asking:



Does the system require human review before submission?

Will it adapt to our report formats and policies – or force us to adapt to it?

Is it CJIS compliant at every point?

How does it handle state-level regulations like California SB 524?

Can it integrate directly into existing body camera and RMS systems?

K.I.S.S.

In public safety, disconnected systems create friction.

Moving files between platforms, managing multiple logins or working outside the RMS adds risk and slows adoption. AI tools must integrate directly with existing infrastructure to be viable long term – in other words: Keep it simple.

Today, KARDA has direct CJIS-compliant integrations into:

Body-Worn Cameras



Axon

LensLock

WatchGuard

Records Management Systems



CentralSquare

Spillman

E-Force

SunRidge Systems

AI solutions that can work within these existing workflows – rather than creating new ones entirely – reduce implementation complexity and increase adoption across patrol, investigations and corrections.

(And if your system isn’t listed, it’s worth asking whether an integration is already in progress.)

Customization is not optional

No two agencies write reports the same way.

Local codes, prosecutorial preferences, supervisory expectations and departmental policies shape how documentation is structured. “One-size-fits-all” AI tools often struggle in this environment.

The agencies seeing the most success are working with partners who can tailor AI pipelines to:



Department-specific report structures.

Local terminology.

Division-level workflows.

Policy and compliance requirements.

Adoption happens when the tool fits the department, not the other way around.

Compliance is a moving target

AI regulation is evolving quickly.

From CJIS requirements to emerging state laws like SB 524 in California, agencies must ensure that any AI-assisted reporting platform:



Requires mandatory officer review.

Maintains full audit logs.

Encrypts data in transit and at rest.

Avoids using agency data to train public AI models.

Aligns with federal compliance pathways such as FedRAMP, GovRAMP and SOC 2 type II.

Security and oversight are not product features, they are baseline expectations.

Choosing a partner, not just a platform

Technology in public safety does not end at deployment. Agencies need partners who can support exploratory discussions, policy alignment, implementation and ongoing refinement.

The right AI partner should:



Integrate into your current ecosystem.

Adapt to your reporting standards.

Prioritize compliance.

Reduce workload without removing officer control.

AI should feel like reinforcement, not replacement.

Agencies exploring AI-assisted reporting can learn more about integration options, compliance alignment and implementation timelines at kardanalytics.com or emailing support@kardanalytics.com