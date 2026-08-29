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Suspect stabs Ohio officer during trespass response, man in custody after manhunt

A man is accused of stabbing a Gibsonburg Police officer, severely wounding her when she attempted to escort him off of a private property

August 29, 2026 07:00 AM

By Cliff Pinckard
cleveland.com

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — A Northwest Ohio man is being held in jail after he was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding a police officer.

Scott Dodd, 25, of Gibsonburg, is charged with felonious assault, according to Sandusky County jail records. Dodd has yet to appear in court.

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A news release from the Gibsonburg Police Department said an officer went to a private business Wednesday morning to check on a trespassing complaint. Police said Dodd was on the property.

The officer was attempting to move Dodd off the property when Dodd reportedly began stabbing her. The officer, whose identity has not been released, fired a shot at Dodd, who escaped into a nearby wooded area.

Officers from multiple police departments and deputies with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search for Dodd. Woodmore School District placed nearby buildings on lockdown during the search, according to police.

Dodd was captured just after 3 p.m. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital and she was in stable condition Wednesday.

The Blade reports Dodd was wounded in his right cheek by the shooting. He was treated at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the stabbing and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting by the officer, police said.

Gibsonburg is located about 33 miles southeast of Toledo. It has a population of about 2,500 residents.

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