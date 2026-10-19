BWC: Man sprays incendiary device at San Diego officers, burns K-9 before fatal OIS

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who sprayed flammable aerosols at officers and a K-9.

The Sept. 16 incident began when 911 callers reported a man vandalizing vehicles, using a metal object to break windows.

Body camera videos show officers locating and confronting the man. The suspect fled, prompting a foot pursuit.

As he ran, the suspect ignited an incendiary device consisting of an aerosol can with a flammable substance and a torch lighter, according to SDPD.

Video shows officers continuing to pursue the suspect until he ran inside an adult store. He continued igniting the incendiary device toward the officer as he approached.

As officers cleared the store of other occupants and transmitted details about the location, the suspect yelled incoherently from the back of the business.

Officers issued instructions for the man to get on the ground for approximately five minutes. They warned him that a K-9 would be released if he did not comply.

Instead, the man picked up the incendiary device and sprayed it inside the business. Officers deployed beanbag rounds as they attempted to de-escalate with the suspect.

The officers released K-9 Ryder into the business, but the suspect sprayed Ryder with fire. Officers then advanced into the business.

As the man pointed the device and sprayed toward officers, an officer discharged his weapon, striking the man. Another round also struck the aerosol can, creating a fireball explosion.

Officers pulled the suspect from the fire and rendered medical aid. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

K-9 Ryder suffered burns to his face and upper body after being targeted by the suspect. He was transported to a veterinary hospital, where he was treated. He has since returned to duty.

Three officers suffered burns over the course of the incident. They received medical treatment and were released the same day.