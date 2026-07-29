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Bodycam video shows Tony Romo traffic stop that prompted arrest for suspected DUI

After initially delaying getting out of his vehicle while trying to call his lawyer, Romo complied with the officer’s instructions

July 29, 2026 12:13 PM

By Lawrence Dow
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

MILWAUKEE — Video of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday in Milwaukee has been obtained and released by TMZ.

The video starts with an officer approaching Romo’s car and identifying herself while Romo says he wasn’t aware the police had those types of speakers.

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The officer then explains why she pulled him over, citing unsafe passing and other risky driving maneuvers. Romo said he was visiting his grandparents.

The officer and Romo had difficulties hearing each other, with each at one point asking the other to repeat themselves and acknowledging how hard it was to hear.

Later in the video, after Romo said he was coming from a golf course, the officer asked him if he had any alcohol, which he immediately said no to and responded he was preparing for a tournament. The officer then asked him to take a field sobriety test.

Romo then opted to try and call his lawyer for his advice, but the officer ordered him out of the vehicle instead, saying he couldn’t make that call.

Romo complied with the officer’s commands and exited the car before being patted down and detained and taken to level ground for the field sobriety test.

The video ended with Romo getting in the car and complaining about it being a tight fit, which the officer acknowledges.

The CBS broadcaster has a court date set for Sept. 21.

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