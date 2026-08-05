Mo. city dissolves PD, citing lack of resources

CARROLLTON, Mo. — The Carrollton City Council voted to dissolve its police department, with some members citing a lack of resources, KCTV reported.

The city will contract with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage. Carrollton is a city of about 3,500 people.

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“We just don’t have the resources to get good officers,” Carrollton City Councilman Jim Bowen said during an Aug. 3 council meeting. “We haven’t had a really good police force for many, many years. And this is an answer to that problem.”

The department will officially close on Aug. 9, KCTV reported. The city’s agreement with the county states that at least one deputy will be in the city at all times. Deputies will be paid $42 per hour to patrol Carrollton.

The closure decision comes after the department was left with only one officer for months.

Carrollton will also provide equipment and a cruiser for the deputies serving the city.

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