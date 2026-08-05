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Mo. city dissolves PD, citing lack of resources

The city of Carrollton cited a lack of resources to use for recruitment as a reason for the closure after the department was left with one officer for months

August 05, 2026 05:05 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CARROLLTON, Mo. — The Carrollton City Council voted to dissolve its police department, with some members citing a lack of resources, KCTV reported.

The city will contract with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage. Carrollton is a city of about 3,500 people.

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“We just don’t have the resources to get good officers,” Carrollton City Councilman Jim Bowen said during an Aug. 3 council meeting. “We haven’t had a really good police force for many, many years. And this is an answer to that problem.”

The department will officially close on Aug. 9, KCTV reported. The city’s agreement with the county states that at least one deputy will be in the city at all times. Deputies will be paid $42 per hour to patrol Carrollton.

The closure decision comes after the department was left with only one officer for months.

Carrollton will also provide equipment and a cruiser for the deputies serving the city.

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Police Recruitment
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com