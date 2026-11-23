BRINC LiveOps – Know What’s in The Air
The BRINC LiveOps iOS app makes that intelligence more accessible than ever. Instead of requiring personnel to be at a workstation or inside an operations center, authorized users can now pull out their phones and see what their agency’s drones see in real time.
LiveOps gives agencies access to airspace conditions and their organization’s drone saved footage in one place. Recorded visual and thermal video, maps, and flight logs can be securely stored and managed in a CJIS-compliant environment, helping agencies preserve and access critical operational and evidentiary information.