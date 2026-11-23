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When a major incident unfolds, effective response depends on more than individual agency readiness. Law enforcement, fire, EMS and emergency communications personnel must share critical information, coordinate decisions, account for resources and adapt as conditions change.

But how well do your agencies’ existing procedures work together when the situation becomes more complex?

The Connected Response Tabletop is a free, discussion-based exercise designed to help public safety teams identify communication and coordination gaps before a real-world incident puts their procedures to the test.

Using an evolving emergency at a crowded community event, participants work through four stages that challenge their ability to maintain shared situational awareness, coordinate resources and respond to changing operational priorities.

What you’ll get

A realistic multi-agency scenario that evolves as new information and complications emerge.

Four facilitated discussion stages covering incident escalation, expanding response operations, communications challenges and changing priorities.

A six-category readiness assessment to evaluate command and coordination, information flow, operational visibility, personnel accountability, communications resilience and mission transitions.

An actionable improvement plan to identify priorities, assign responsibility and establish next steps.

Who should use this resource?

Law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications personnel, field supervisors and incident commanders responsible for planning or coordinating multi-agency responses.

In just 30 minutes, your team can identify assumptions, uncover coordination gaps and determine what needs to improve before the next major incident.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!