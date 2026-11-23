Meet BRINC LiveOps iOS App
The BRINC LiveOps iOS app makes that intelligence more accessible than ever. Instead of requiring personnel to be at a workstation or inside an operations center, authorized users can now pull out their phones and see what their agency’s drones see in real time.
The LiveOps iOS app serves as a mobile companion to BRINC’s LiveOps web platform, extending key operational capabilities beyond the command center. Users can monitor multiple drones simultaneously through adjustable live video feeds, providing a unified view of agency drone operations from the field.