Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ

Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ, is police chief of the Rochester (Mass.) Police Department. He previously worked as a Detective Sergeant for the Mashpee Police Department on Cape Cod, where he supervised general detectives, task force detective and the court prosecutor. Chief Assad was also the Commander of the Community Service Unit (CSU), Bike Team, K9 Unit and Assistant Team Leader of Cape Cod SWAT’s Crisis Negotiator Team (CNT).

Chief Assad holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in Police Administration and Operations. Chief Assad has also completed the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy and the Leaders Helping Leaders Network (LHLN) Trilogy.