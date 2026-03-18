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Rochester Police Department Chief Michael Assad

Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ

Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ, is police chief of the Rochester (Mass.) Police Department. He previously worked as a Detective Sergeant for the Mashpee Police Department on Cape Cod, where he supervised general detectives, task force detective and the court prosecutor. Chief Assad was also the Commander of the Community Service Unit (CSU), Bike Team, K9 Unit and Assistant Team Leader of Cape Cod SWAT’s Crisis Negotiator Team (CNT).

Chief Assad holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in Police Administration and Operations. Chief Assad has also completed the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy and the Leaders Helping Leaders Network (LHLN) Trilogy.

LATEST ARTICLES
Woman experiencing abdominal pain holding stomach while sitting
First Responder Wellness Week
Code Brown: Let’s talk about your sh*t
Because if we can’t laugh about it, we’ll never deal with it; and if we don’t deal with it, it’ll keep dealing with us — on patrol, at the console or in the middle of a 10-hour shift
March 18, 2026 12:17 AM
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Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ
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First Responder Wellness Week
The importance of equine-assisted therapy: A call to action for law enforcement leaders
As agencies confront stress, trauma and retention challenges, equine-assisted therapy addresses policing’s invisible burdens while expanding the officer wellness toolkit
March 18, 2026 12:15 AM
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Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ
Determined athlete lifting weights while lying on bench press in gym
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Chief’s Corner: Why leaders should let cops lift on the clock
Allowing officers to train while on duty strengthens readiness, reduces injuries and saves money
October 22, 2025 08:20 PM
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Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ
Police department comment box
The Police Leader Playbook
How a comment box strengthened morale and communication at one police department
Rochester PD’s simple feedback tool became a catalyst for transparency, accountability and trust among officers and leadership
June 16, 2025 04:55 PM
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Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ
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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Cops aren’t leaving law enforcement for money — they’re leaving because of poor leadership
Fixing policing’s future starts with fixing its leaders
April 26, 2025 11:14 AM
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Chief Michael A. Assad Jr., MSCJ