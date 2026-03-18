The importance of equine-assisted therapy: A call to action for law enforcement leaders

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In law enforcement, we train for high-risk calls, mass casualty incidents, critical traffic stops and bad weather shifts. We prepare in the gym, on the range and in the scenario room. But we often don’t train for the invisible burdens — the stress, the trauma and the cumulative weight of years of service. Yet those burdens affect leadership, wellness, retention, team culture, performance and ultimately, public safety.

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In recent years, I’ve witnessed an approach that very few agencies are using — but that deserves far deeper exploration: equine-assisted therapy. I believe law enforcement agencies should think outside the box and embrace this modality not as a novelty, but as a meaningful component of officer wellness, resilience and leadership development.

Here’s why it matters, how it applies and how your agency can lead the way.

Why equine-assisted therapy matters for law enforcement

1. Horses are honest mirrors of the human state.

When you enter the space with a horse, the animal senses your emotional and physiological state. They don’t care about your rank, your badge or your uniform — they respond to your presence, your energy and your authenticity. As one veteran said of a program with horses: “Horses don’t judge. A horse can tell if people are emotional or acting differently than normal.”

For law enforcement officers who must always be “on,” the horse offers a rare space for honest reflection, outside the hierarchy.

2. Horses build somatic awareness and self-regulation.

Traditional therapy often works on the talking side. But equine-based work brings in the body, the senses and the interactions. According to veteran therapy briefs: “Horses, due to their large and gentle nature, provide immediate feedback based on your actions and emotional state … this interaction helps you become more aware of your emotional and physical states and how they influence your interactions with others.”

For law enforcement professionals lifting weights, training tactics and managing adrenaline surges, this somatic angle speaks directly to lived experience.

Photo/Michael A. Assad Jr.

3. Equine-assisted therapy provides connection, community and meaning for high-stress careers.

Many wellness programs address healing in isolation. What equine-assisted therapy offers is a shared experience — among peers, across roles, in a natural environment. Moreover, it has proven benefits for veterans and first responders. For instance, Heroes In Transition offers a “Veterans Equine Warrior Program” — three to four weekends a year where veterans and active service members immerse themselves in equine therapy and horsemanship to build resilience, self-awareness and community.

The parallels to policing are strong: service, exposure, transition, high stakes and the need for peer support and renewal.

4. Equine-assisted therapy expands the officer wellness toolkit.

Many agencies have an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), peer support, resiliency training and strength programs. But thinking outside the box means adding modalities that speak to the human behind the badge. Equine-assisted therapy is one such modality — unique, experiential and potentially transformative.

| RELATED: Mini-horse trained to provide emotional support becomes newest Fla. PD member

Applying this in a police department context

Agencies can pilot a “Resilience Retreat with Horses” program by identifying a regional equine-assisted therapy provider (or partnering with veteran/first responder programs) who understands trauma and law enforcement and offering a retreat for officers or staff who may benefit from non-traditional wellness experiences.

This work can also be integrated into your wellness and leadership continuum, using the equine experience as a complement to other training — resiliency, peer support and leadership programs. Encourage supervisors to participate and lead by example; in the barn, you’re not chief or sergeant — you’re human among humans. Departments can also leverage community and public relations benefits by partnering with organizations like Heroes In Transition that support veterans and first responders through equine-assisted therapy programs. These public partnerships demonstrate investment in wellness, community safety and human connection.

| RELATED: The science of pets as mental health therapy: A guide for first responders

Why I care — and a call to action

As someone bald with a beard who wears cowboy hats when off duty and trains in weightlifting to clear the mind — I’ve learned the mind and body both need breaks from the usual environment. The barn, the horse, the ground, the breeze — no dispatch, no pursuit decisions — just presence.

I’ve watched officers manage critical incidents, family stress and community expectations, and I’ve recognized the quiet damage that builds. Equine-assisted therapy isn’t a cure-all, but it’s a bold alternative that acknowledges the human behind the uniform.

If you’re a law-enforcement leader, reach out to a local equine-assisted therapy provider with trauma expertise. Budget for a pilot retreat and partner with nonprofits. Frame participation as leadership and wellness development, not remediation. Gather feedback and share outcomes. Advocate for broader adoption among chiefs and wellness programs. Agencies that embrace equine-assisted therapy differentiate themselves as strong and wise — protectors of people as well as communities. Because when our officers are well, resilient and grounded, everyone benefits. Sometimes the best therapist has four legs and doesn’t speak a word.

Thank you for the work you do. Stay safe, stay strong — and let’s keep expanding how we care for our people.

NEXT: Interested in another perspective on the power of horses in policing? Meet Officer Emily Herbst and her partner Maximus in our “Day in the Life” profile of Denver Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, where the bond between officer and horse strengthens community connection one stride at a time.