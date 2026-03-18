Code Brown: Let’s talk about your sh*t

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Yeah, I said it. Let’s talk about your sh*t. Not because I want to, but because too many of us suffer in silence. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is common and frustrating. In first responder life, it’s almost a guarantee someone on shift is fighting it.

We crack jokes, we power through, we live on caffeine and late-night pizza, but your gut is trying to wave the white flag. And it’s time we start listening.

| RELATED: 7 easy ways cops can eat healthier on duty

What is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)?

IBS isn’t just a “bad stomach.” It’s a real medical condition where the gut and brain don’t communicate properly.

Symptoms include:



Abdominal pain and cramps

Bloating

Constipation, diarrhea — or both (a “choose your own adventure” nobody wants)

Urgency and unpredictability

It’s not fatal, but it can mess with your life, your work and your confidence.

Why first responders are at risk for IBS

Our job is basically a recipe for IBS. It starts with chronic stress — the sirens, chaos and constant adrenaline — and the gut feels every ounce of it. Then there’s shift work, with sleep schedules destroyed and circadian rhythms completely out the window. Add in food on the run — gas station snacks, energy drinks and fast food — and it’s no surprise our digestive systems struggle. Bathroom breaks aren’t exactly guaranteed either; try telling a suspect, “Hang on, I need a minute.” And layered over all of it is the culture — we joke instead of talk. IBS isn’t macho, so it stays hidden.

| RELATED: Meal prep 101: Everything you need to avoid the drive-through lane

Why it matters and what we can do about it

This isn’t just about bathrooms. IBS impacts focus, as pain and urgency can pull attention away from the task at hand. It affects fitness, too — fear of flare-ups can make training feel intimidating or even risky. Over time, constant discomfort wears down morale, chipping away at resilience. And most importantly, it can impact safety. A distracted officer, firefighter or dispatcher isn’t just uncomfortable — they’re at greater risk, and so is their team.

So what can we do about it? At the department level, it starts with destigmatizing the conversation. If we can talk openly about tactical gear and mental health, we can talk about GI health, too. Leaders can help by encouraging realistic break options when possible, whether in dispatch, patrol or on fire scenes. Departments can also promote healthier fuel choices, rather than normalizing a steady diet of energy drinks and gas station snacks. Making gastrointestinal health part of peer support and overall wellness conversations reinforces that this is a health issue — not a punchline.

On an individual level, small changes can make a difference. Learn your triggers — for many, that coffee-and-donut combo may not be ideal. Stay hydrated with small, steady sips instead of chugging fluids right before roll call. Use tactical breathing; it calms the gut just as it calms the brain. Move after meals, even if it’s just a short walk. And most importantly, don’t be embarrassed to talk to a doctor. Seeking help isn’t weakness — it’s taking control of your health so you can keep doing the job safely and effectively.

The bottom line

We run toward fires, fights and chaos. But when it comes to our own health, we often run the other way. It’s time to change that.

So yes — I just wrote something called “Let’s talk about your sh*t.” Because if we can’t laugh about it, we’ll never deal with it. And if we don’t deal with it, it’ll keep dealing with us — on patrol, at the console or in the middle of a 10-hour shift.

Let’s break the stigma, support each other and remember: a healthy gut is part of being fit for duty.

NEXT: Shift work, stress and gas-station meals can wreak havoc on your gut. If you’re dealing with IBS symptoms on patrol, these practical nutrition tips can help you stabilize your energy, reduce flare-ups and take back control of your health.