Cops aren’t leaving law enforcement for money — they’re leaving because of poor leadership

In recent years, the law enforcement community has faced significant challenges, with headlines dominated by stories of police officers leaving the profession in droves. While many might assume that financial incentives, better pay and benefits are the primary motivators behind these departures, the reality is far more complex.

In truth, many officers are leaving law enforcement not for a lack of financial compensation, but due to a crisis of leadership. In my 24 years of law enforcement, I have seen this firsthand and pledged that I would never be “That Leader” when it came to overseeing an agency.

The profession of policing has always been demanding, requiring officers to navigate high-stress situations, make split-second decisions and maintain a strong moral compass in the face of adversity. However, in recent years, these challenges have been magnified by a growing leadership crisis within police departments. Poor leadership — not just the perception of it — is driving many dedicated officers away from the profession they once loved. To understand why officers are walking away, we must take a hard look at the leadership failures that are pushing them out.

Lack of support and guidance

Officers thrive in environments where they feel supported and respected. However, many report feeling abandoned by their leadership. When law enforcement leaders fail to provide clear direction, training and support, it creates a culture of confusion and disillusionment. Officers need leaders willing to advocate for them, stand up for their rights and provide the resources necessary to perform their duties effectively. When they feel unsupported, it’s no surprise they seek opportunities elsewhere.

Response to public scrutiny

The intense scrutiny of police practices has put enormous pressure on officers. While accountability is crucial, many feel that their leaders have not adequately defended their role or provided them with the tools to navigate this scrutiny. Instead of standing firm alongside their officers, some leaders have opted to distance themselves from their ranks, creating a divide that fosters resentment and a sense of betrayal among those on the front lines. This lack of solidarity can lead officers to question their commitment to a profession that seems to lack unwavering support from its own leadership.

Culture of fear and retaliation

Leadership sets the tone for the culture within any organization. In some departments, a culture of fear has emerged, where officers are hesitant to speak out about issues or seek help due to concerns about retaliation or being sidelined. This toxic environment can lead to burnout and a feeling of hopelessness. Officers who desire a positive workplace culture may find themselves seeking employment in agencies where they feel valued and heard.

Disconnect from community needs

Effective policing requires strong relationships between officers and the communities they serve. However, when leadership is disconnected from the everyday realities faced by officers and the communities they protect, it can create a chasm that ultimately affects morale. Officers who feel that their leadership doesn’t understand or prioritize community engagement may become disillusioned, leading them to reconsider their career choices. As a law enforcement leader, you must know the pulse of the community that you serve. This will allow you to provide a proactive, productive policing product for your community.

Effective policing requires strong relationships between officers and the communities they serve

Financial incentives

Financial incentives do matter — but they are not the root cause of the staffing crisis in law enforcement.

When police officers consider leaving one department for another, better pay and benefits can certainly play a role in their decision-making process. However, many officers who leave are not simply chasing a bigger paycheck — they are seeking better leadership, stronger support, and a healthier workplace culture. Financial incentives can make a new opportunity more attractive — but it is often poor leadership that first drives officers to look elsewhere.

Many officers are attracted to departments that offer a higher base salary, particularly in regions where the cost of living is higher or where departments are competing aggressively for talent. Comprehensive benefits packages, including health insurance, retirement plans, and paid leave, can also be significant motivators for those looking for more stability and security for themselves and their families.

Some departments offer sign-on bonuses to entice new recruits or experienced officers from other agencies. Immediate financial incentives like these can be appealing to officers who are already frustrated with leadership at their current department. Departments that offer tuition reimbursement or educational incentives for continued education can attract officers looking to further their careers while minimizing personal costs. Likewise, agencies that provide ample overtime opportunities appeal to those seeking to maximize their earnings.

Creating an environment where officers can enjoy their workday will not only help retain current cops but also attract new ones.

A clear pathway for promotions and raises can motivate officers to switch departments. Agencies that offer better opportunities for career advancement — or that provide regular cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) — can significantly impact an officer’s take-home pay over time. Additionally, departments that offer flexible scheduling, additional time off, or other work-life balance incentives can indirectly improve an officer’s financial situation by reducing stress and personal expenses.

These financial incentives are important, but they are not enough on their own. Departments that focus solely on raising salaries without addressing leadership failures and toxic cultures will continue to see their best officers walk out the door. True retention requires more than just a bigger paycheck — it requires strong, compassionate, and competent leadership that earns an officer’s loyalty and trust.

My experience leading change

As a new police chief for a small rural community, I saw firsthand how leadership — not just money — could make or break a department. Before my arrival, our agency had lost six officers within a year. For a department with only fourteen sworn officers, this was a crisis.

We knew the culture had to change if we wanted to retain our talent. We focused on improving officer wellness and quality of life. We implemented a take-home cruiser policy, something many surrounding agencies didn’t offer. We created a Community Police Unit (CPU) made up of community-oriented officers to strengthen ties between law enforcement and the people we served. We gave officers more training opportunities and a chance to join multi-jurisdictional units. These changes dramatically improved retention — not because we paid the most, but because we showed our officers they were valued and supported.

We knew the culture had to change if we wanted to retain our talent. We focused on improving officer wellness and quality of life.

The importance of strong leadership

To address this exodus, police departments must invest in strong, compassionate leadership. Good leaders inspire trust, foster a sense of belonging and create an environment where officers feel empowered to do their jobs effectively. Training programs that focus on emotional intelligence, communication and community engagement can play a significant role in developing leaders who can navigate the complexities of modern policing. With so many local, state and federal agencies providing leadership programs, there should be no excuse why today’s law enforcement administrators and executives are not well-equipped to be great leaders!

In conclusion, while financial incentives are certainly important and play a part in why some officers leave, they are not the primary driving force behind the departures from the law enforcement profession. The root cause lies in the failure of leadership to support, inspire and empower officers. It is time for police departments to recognize this reality and take proactive steps to cultivate strong leaders who can restore faith in the profession and encourage officers to stay committed to their vital roles within the community. If we hope to retain dedicated individuals in law enforcement, we must first focus on nurturing the leaders who guide them.

Leadership discussion questions

To apply the lessons shared in this article, consider these questions designed to spark discussion and inspire leadership growth within your agency.



How does leadership behavior — not pay or benefits — influence officer retention in our agency?

What specific steps can we take to better support officers navigating public scrutiny and high-pressure situations?

In what ways can we create a workplace culture where officers feel safe to voice concerns without fear of retaliation?

How well does our leadership team understand and respond to the needs of both officers and the community?

What leadership training or development programs could we implement to strengthen our command staff’s ability to lead with compassion and effectiveness?

How can we move beyond financial incentives to build true loyalty and trust among our officers?

What early warning signs might indicate a leadership-driven morale problem — and how should we respond?

| NEXT: Why all great leaders possess emotional intelligence and resilience. Watch more from this leadership series by Gene Reid here.