Texas DPS names new chief of Criminal Law Enforcement Division

Thomas Ruocco has been named the chief of Criminal Law Enforcement for the Texas Department of Public Safety. His appointment took effect Feb. 2.

“Tom Ruocco brings a wealth of experience to DPS, and we are excited about the future of the Criminal Law Enforcement Division under his leadership,” said interim DPS Director Stanley E. Clark.

The DPS Criminal Law Enforcement Division investigates multijurisdictional crimes such as narcotics violations, terrorism, motor vehicle theft, gambling, public corruption, fraud, theft and counterfeit documents. The division has 1,100 employees across the state.

“I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of DPS. This agency has a proud tradition in law enforcement,” Ruocco said. “I know we can build on that to accomplish even greater things.”

Ruocco, 50, is the former Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division, Austin Resident Agency, for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His responsibilities included management and oversight of the Austin and Waco offices, as well as the counterterrorism program. During his career with the FBI, Ruocco was stationed in New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and San Antonio. He retired from the FBI in July 2008.

A native of New York, Ruocco has a bachelor’s of science degree in criminal justice from St. John’s University in Queens, New York.

