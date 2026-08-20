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Video: Shoplifting suspect drags Ga. officer through parking lot at high speeds

Video shows a Covington officer clinging to a vehicle window as the suspect fled a traffic stop

August 20, 2026 11:59 AM • 
Joanna Putman

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington Police officer was dragged through a parking lot at high speeds following a traffic stop, 11 Alive reported.

The Aug. 14 incident began when officers stopped a shoplifting suspect. Body camera footage shows the officer reaching into the suspect vehicle in an attempt to put it in park.

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Dash camera footage from the incident then shows the driver taking off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, with the officer clinging to the door. The officer was dragged a few hundred yards during the encounter.

The suspect was later arrested at her home, 11 alive reported. She faces charges of shoplifting, fleeing to elude and aggravated assault on a police officer.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com