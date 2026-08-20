Video: Shoplifting suspect drags Ga. officer through parking lot at high speeds

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington Police officer was dragged through a parking lot at high speeds following a traffic stop, 11 Alive reported.

The Aug. 14 incident began when officers stopped a shoplifting suspect. Body camera footage shows the officer reaching into the suspect vehicle in an attempt to put it in park.

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Dash camera footage from the incident then shows the driver taking off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, with the officer clinging to the door. The officer was dragged a few hundred yards during the encounter.

The suspect was later arrested at her home, 11 alive reported. She faces charges of shoplifting, fleeing to elude and aggravated assault on a police officer.