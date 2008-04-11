$5.77 million grant boosts communication

By Ronnie Moore

The Chattanooga Times Free Press

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Law enforcement and emergency officials in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties will be able to communicate with the help of a $5.77 million Homeland Security grant, Catoosa County Sheriff Phil Summers said.

“We’ve worked on this grant process for three years and are extremely pleased with the result,” he said. “It’s like winning the lottery.”

The public safety grant will support the Northwest Georgia Interoperable Communications Network, Marshall Guest, a spokesman in Gov. Sonny Perdue’s press office, said Wednesday.

He said the grant for Catoosa, Walker and Dade was one of five for Georgia totaling $20 million.

Sheriff Summers said Catoosa County joined the Chattanooga-Hamilton County communications system last year and is pleased with the function of the 800-megahertz system.

“Our three counties had the vision to move forward with a regional radio system, and Walker and Dade committed to the 20 percent matching funds,” Mr. Summers said.

He said Catoosa County allocated $500,000 for an upgrade of the 911 center and that will cover the county’s required match.

“The use of microwave technology, rather than T-1 telephone

Copyright 2008 The Chattanooga Times Free Press