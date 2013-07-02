Grant will assist with Fla. PD’s public safety system

By Kenneth Knight

The Tampa Tribune

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A nearly $445,000 grant will take a major bite out the city’s bill to replace its public safety radio communications system.

The FEMA grant will help pay for the $1.3 million 800 MHZ system and portable radio equipment, city spokesman Michael Dunn said. The city will receive about $278,650 for portable radio equipment this year and another $166,100 during the 2014 fiscal year to buy additional portable radio equipment.

In case of a catastrophe, major fire or crime spree, the city’s law enforcement and emergency personnel want the ability to communicate seamlessly with their counterparts in Tampa, Plant City, Hillsborough County and other regional public safety partners.

