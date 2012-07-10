The HAPCOA National Board is excited to announce the recipients of its 2012 Educational Scholarships. Special Agent Zinna James and Shannon Banks will both receive $2500 in support of their educational goals.

Special Agent Zinnia P. James is a Criminal Investigator with the Investigative Policy and Oversight Violent Crimes Division of the Department of Defense Inspector GeneralÕs Office (DoD IG). Special Agent James is responsible for evaluating criminal investigative policy, training, and investigative processes as a component of the DoDÕs multidisciplinary response to violent crimes. She is also the DoD IGÕs subject matter expert on violent crimes involving children. Special Agent James has been a member of the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association since 2006 and the Executive Secretary on the National Executive Board since 2007. SA James is currently a PhD candidate in Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University.

Shannon T. Banks received her undergraduate degree with a 3.81 GPA in Government with an education concentration from George Mason University. She is currently attending Marymount University pursuing her Masters Degree in Special Education/Elementary Education/Secondary Education with a 4.0 GPA. Upon graduation, she desires to as an elementary special education teacher in an underprivileged and highly diverse school where she completed her student teaching.

HAPCOA encourages all members and their immediate family members to apply for future educational scholarships.