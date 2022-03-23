Calif. police department hands out cash for gas

By Suzie Ziegler

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Rising gas prices have put a strain on many drivers. That’s why the Oceanside Police Department decided to lend a helping hand.

On Tuesday, officers were at local gas stations handing out $50 bills to drivers, reported FOX 5.

“It’s hurt a lot, you know. It’s taking away from everything else,” said driver Steven Zufall. “It’s hard to go to eat now. It’s hard to afford everything and just getting around.”

Oceanside officers gave away a total of $1,500 to grateful drivers. The day was made possible by a recent grant for $20,000, according to the report. The department plans to use the money for similar giveaways every month.

“It’s a cool experience to get out in the community and make people smile and serve in a different way,” said Oceanside police officer Andy Gularte.

