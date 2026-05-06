‘I just got ran over': Video shows Wis. officer pinned by fleeing suspect’s vehicle

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Body camera and surveillance video capture the moment an Oak Creek police officer was pinned between a vehicle and his cruiser while trying to stop a suspect from fleeing during a disturbance call.

The incident happened April 18 after Officer Hoppe responded to a local business for a report of an intoxicated customer causing problems, according to the Oak Creek Police Department.

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The videos show Hoppe attempting to separate a suspect, later identified as Antonio Mcafee, from a woman standing near a vehicle in the parking lot. Hoppe repeatedly orders both individuals to remain at the front of the vehicle as he works to gain control of the situation.

Body camera video captures Hoppe telling Mcafee multiple times to stop and informing him that he is not free to leave. Surveillance footage then shows Mcafee getting into the vehicle and reversing suddenly.

The vehicle strikes the woman before pinning Hoppe between the open vehicle door and his squad car, video shows. The impact forces Hoppe onto the hood of the squad as the vehicle continues backing away.

In the video, Hoppe can be heard yelling after the vehicle flees the scene.

“I just got ran over,” Hoppe says over the radio.

Police said the officer suffered injuries to his leg and foot.

The released videos also show the woman walking away from the scene after the crash. Police said Hoppe called out to her for help after being injured, but she left the area instead.

Mcafee was arrested on May 4 with assistance from the FBI, Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and Milwaukee Police Department, according to Oak Creek police.

He faces pending felony charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer resulting in bodily harm or property damage, and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm or soft tissue injury.

Police are continuing to search for the woman involved in the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks police officers face as they serve their communities. The dangers our police officers face each day and night are vast and uncertain. Our police officers make great sacrifices, including personal injury, in the pursuit of keeping our community safe. We are tremendously proud of the courage displayed by Officer Hoppe and all Oak Creek police officers as they continue to protect our community,” the department said in a statement.