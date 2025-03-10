Luraco Technologies announces Fraternal Order of Police Care Chair contest

PRESS RELEASE

ARLINGTON, Texas — Luraco Technologies, a leading innovator in medical massage chair solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the FOP Care Chair Contest. Through this initiative, Luraco will award a state-of-the-art medical massage chair, valued at over $10,000, to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) lodge that demonstrates the highest level of engagement based on member participation in the contest.

This contest is part of Luraco’s newly established partnership with the FOP, aimed at addressing the wellness needs of law enforcement officers nationwide. As awareness continues to grow about the importance of first responders’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being, solutions such as quiet rooms and decompression spaces are becoming essential components of workplace wellness programs. Luraco is actively assisting police departments in developing Wellness and Recovery spaces, equipping them with therapeutic resources like medical massage chairs to help officers decompress from the stress of their demanding roles.

“Our first responders dedicate their lives to serving and protecting our communities, yet they often face immense physical and emotional strain,” said Robert Nelson of Luraco Technologies. “This contest will help us identify the FOP lodges where these wellness solutions are most needed and allow us to make a meaningful impact through our special partnership with the FOP.”

Luraco Technologies encourages all FOP members to register and participate in the contest, ensuring their lodge has the opportunity to receive this transformative wellness solution.

For more information on the FOP Care Chair Contest, visit fopcarechair.com or contact Robert Nelson at 1-800-483-9930.

About Luraco Technologies

Luraco Technologies is a U.S.-based leader in advanced massage chair technology, dedicated to improving health and wellness through scientifically backed solutions. As the only American Manufacturer of medical massage chairs, Luraco is committed to providing durable, high-quality therapeutic products for first responders and the broader community. For more information about Luraco Technologies, please visit website www.Luraco.com.