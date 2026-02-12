Tenn. PD jabs at officer, releases video of porch tumble: ‘Rapid tactical descent’

MONTEREY, Tenn. — An officer who took a spill at a residence is being relentlessly teased by his department on social media over multiple days and posts.

The mockery began with a Feb. 7 statement and video release. Body camera footage shows Sgt. Bennett stepping out of a residence before slipping and falling off a set of steps, landing in some landscaping.

“Earlier this evening, Sgt. Bennett conducted an unscheduled structural integrity test on a residential porch within city limits ... We want to assure the citizens of Monterey that this was a highly advanced training maneuver known as a ‘Rapid Tactical Descent.’ This technique ensures our officers are fully prepared for… unexpected elevation changes. Sgt Bennett executed this maneuver ‘FLAWLESSLY,’” the department stated.

The post clarified that Bennett did not sustain any physical injuries.

“Sgt. Bennett’s dignity is currently under review,” the caption stated.

The next day, the department released body camera footage from the incident, alongside a statement from Bennett.

“The ‘Rapid Tactical Descent’ was followed by an immediate landscaping assessment and a verbal report,” Bennett stated. "...Thank you to the citizens of Monterey for the concern, support, and entertainment.”

Bennett stated that a yard flamingo, a gardening gnome and a flower garden were placed under investigation.

Also on Feb. 8, the department posted a Super Bowl PSA reminding readers to get home safely and not to drink and drive.

“Quick reminder from your friends at the department: Sgt. Bennett was NOT under the influence. That was a certified, alcohol-free encounter with gravity,” the department stated in reference to his fall.

The next department post on Feb. 9 shows a gift of tiny rubber flamingoes received as a gift from the Livingston, Tenn. Police Department. A Feb. 11 post shows a gift of tiny garden gnomes.

On Feb. 9, the Clinton, Maine Police Department posted a “review” of Sgt. Bennett’s body camera video.

“We commend Sgt. Bennett for conducting this unscheduled inspection so the rest of us didn’t have to. True leadership means falling first,” the department stated.

On Feb. 10, the department posted a picture of the Monterey Police Station surrounded by plastic yard flamingoes. On Feb. 11, it released a video showing “modifications” to Bennett’s cruiser, including flamingo stickers and a decal reading: “I may be big, but I fall gracefully.” The video also shows a garden gnome sticker with a speech bubble reading “Not my fault.”

The first post that did not directly mention the incident was a traffic PSA filmed by Bennett on Feb. 11 to notify the public of an overturned box truck on a highway. Commenters kept the joke alive.

“That box truck is turned over like a Monterey police officer walking out onto a front porch,” one comment reads.