National Donut Day: Where cops can score donut deals today

National Donut Day is here, and whether you’re on patrol, working a long shift or just looking for an excuse to indulge in a glazed treat, plenty of chains are offering freebies and discounts on Friday, June 5.

The annual celebration traces its roots to the Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. Today, it’s become one of the sweetest food holidays of the year — and a chance for officers to lean into the stereotype for at least one day.

Beyond the jokes, National Donut Day has become a community-building event for many agencies, with departments hosting outreach activities and supporting charitable causes, including Special Olympics fundraising efforts.

Here are some of the National Donut Day offers available today.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut of your choice with no purchase necessary. The chain is also selling an Original Glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Dunkin': For the 16th consecutive year, Dunkin’ is giving customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations.

Duck Donuts: Duck Donuts is offering a free Classic Donut with no purchase required. Customers can also grab a half-dozen classic donuts for $6, and anyone purchasing a dozen donuts receives a free rubber duck.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Shipley Do-Nuts is celebrating with a free original glazed donut with any purchase. The promotion continues every Friday throughout June.

7-Eleven: Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can purchase classic glazed donuts for just 50 cents at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. The chain is also offering select mini donut packs for $1 through June 23.

Tim Hortons: Tim Hortons is offering Tims Rewards members a free classic or specialty donut with the purchase of any size beverage through June 7.

Other chains, including Stan’s Donuts, Honey Dew and Lidl, are also offering National Donut Day promotions in select markets.

Happy National Donut Day!



Some call it a holiday…

Others call it our Super Bowl.🍩

We can neither confirm nor deny reports of officers suddenly volunteering for “extra patrol” near DG Doughnuts today.#OcoeePD #Ocoee pic.twitter.com/YDWTdXSo3u — Ocoee Police Department (@OcoeePD) June 5, 2026

National Donut Day is always a sweet way to share a smile 🍩😊



Members of our #MDSO visited Senior Center Adult Daycare to surprise seniors with donuts and a friendly visit.



Happy National Donut Day, Miami-Dade! ❤️ #NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/FlnKrf8wzK — Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (@MiamiDade_SO) June 5, 2026

Before your head out

As always, offers may vary by location and many are available only while supplies last. Check with your local store before making a special trip.

And if anyone gives you grief for taking advantage of National Donut Day, just remind them it’s practically a professional obligation.

This article, originally published June 3, 2016, has been updated.