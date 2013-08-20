National Law Enforcement Museum presents a panel discussion hosted by the International Spy Museum and sponsored by Target®

Washington, DC—The International Spy Museum will host our next Witness to History event: The Investigation of Robert Hanssen, on October 1, 2013. The event will focus on notorious ex-FBI agent and Russian spy, Robert Hanssen, who sold high-level U.S. secrets to the former Soviet Union and Russia for over 20 years. Thanks to the collective efforts of the FBI, CIA, Department of State, and the Justice Department, Hanssen was arrested in 2001 and convicted of espionage.

Witness to History: The Investigation of Robert Hanssen will feature a panel of experts with firsthand knowledge about this complex case.

Panelists: Mike Rochford, (ret.) FBI Section Chief, Russian Overseas Espionage

David Wise, Author of Spy: The Inside Story of How the FBI’s Robert Hanssen Betrayed America What: National Law Enforcement Museum Panel Discussion Series

Witness to History: The Investigation of Robert Hanssen When: Tuesday, October 1, 2013

Reception at 6:00 pm

Program 6:45-8:00 pm Where: International Spy Museum

800 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Metro Green/Yellow/Red Line to Gallery Place/Chinatown Station

The Museum’s Witness to History program—generously funded by Target—began in June 2011 with a presentation by former Dallas (TX) Homicide Detective Jim Leavelle. Now in his 90s, Leavelle recounted his experience as the detective assigned to escort Lee Harvey Oswald, the suspect accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, on the day Oswald himself was shot and killed. Since the inaugural Witness to History event, six more have been presented on topics ranging from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, to serial killers—specifically the case of the Green River Killer. Video recordings and photographs from the events are available to view on our website.

Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Space is limited; registered guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by September 27, 2013. For more information, contact WitnessToHistory@nleomf.org, call 202.737.3400, or visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org/WitnesstoHistory.

NOTE: Media representatives planning to cover this event are required to register, in advance, by contacting Steve Groeninger at steve@nleomf.org or 202.737.7135. Please provide your name and affiliation.

