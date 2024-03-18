Mcmtech launches new inspection enhancement to support fire, EMS and law enforcement departments

PRESS RELEASE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mcmtech, a leading developer of mission-critical software, just launched an enhancement to help revolutionize equipment, fleet, site and facility inspections. The new module streamlines processes, ensuring that assessments are performed fully and efficiently while capturing comprehensive, actionable data. As a preferred provider of asset, inventory, and work order management solutions for first responders, Mcmtech believes its new module has the capacity to help departments and agencies across the country save time and money while increasing operational reliability.

“Too often, inspections become either overly ambitious and burdensome or overly simplified and valueless,” says Kurt Abts, vice president of development at Mcmtech. “We wanted to create something that makes inspections work for our customers rather than the other way around.”

Inspections help public safety departments maintain operational readiness, ensure safety, comply with regulations, optimize resource allocation, enhance long-term sustainability, and build public trust. In order to be most beneficial, they need to be able to capture a significant amount of detail, tracked historically over time, and that information needs to be stored in a way that is easily searchable, filterable and reviewable. At the same time, the assessment process to collect the data needs to be easy to perform regularly and accurately.

The resulting new inspection module accomplishes all this with:



An easy to learn and use interface

Fully customizable templates and tasks

User access and permissions controls

Automated alerts and workflows

Governance over inspection frequency

Flexible completion settings such as required fields and/or whether an assessment can be “closed” without a given action or result

Accountability settings such as user auto-stamps and electronic signatures.

The ability to upload and attach images and documents.

And so much more

Once the template is in place, teams can use a mobile, tablet or desktop device to perform the inspection or access the data. Because it’s used in conjunction with Mcmtech‘s asset, inventory and/or work order solutions, there are multiple downstream efficiencies, too, such as automatic updates in asset records and the ability to request service or issue equipment, due to an inspection finding, all in the same software.

“The major benefits of this module are obviously the time-savings for your inspection teams and the operational advantages that come from having safer, more reliable equipment, “says Mcmtech’s Dave Depies, who served in the Albuquerque Police Department for 21 years before retiring as Commander. “But there are numerous other valuable perks, too, such as higher inspection completion rates, more comprehensive and accurate data collection, increased accountability and transparency, and more informed decision-making based on instant access to historic data.”

Mcmtech’s new inspection module is now available. Learn more about this exciting enhancement and other Mcmtech solutions here.

About Mcmtech

Mcmtech is the leader in mission-critical asset, inventory and work order management software. With over 20 years of industry expertise, Mcmtech solutions are purpose-built for public safety’s unique needs and include the only solutions in the market that can integrate with radio communications systems. Its web-based, enterprise class software platform, called Motiondeck, powers flexible, scalable, secure solutions and can be cloud-hosted or installed on-premise. Mcmtech continues to implement new projects worldwide with well over 200 systems already deployed in 40 states (including 25 statewide systems) and 14 countries. Click here to learn about its most popular products: Commshop, Commasset, Motion360, Motiontrack, and Quartermaster.