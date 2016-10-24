Mass. police receive anti-gang grant

By Scott J. Croteau

Mass Live

WORCESTER, Mass. — A $327,000 federal grant recently received by the Worcester Police Department will be used to identify 50 high-risk teens in the city’s Eastside neighborhoods and have them participate in a gang prevention program.

The department received the grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency, a component of the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice. The department along with community partners will use a multidimensional approach focusing on prevention, intervention and targeted gang enforcement.

“This generous grant from the Department of Justice will allow us to bolster our efforts to reduce gang violence,” said Police Chief Steven M. Sargent. “I want to thank Congressman Jim McGovern for his advocacy for these funds that will be used, in part, to work with high-risk youth and provide them with healthy alternatives to gang activities.”

Read more: Police receive $327,000 grant to conduct anti-gang program in Worcester