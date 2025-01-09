Police1 honors 25 law enforcement advocates with launch of ‘Got Your Six’ list

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Police1 is proud to announce the launch of the “Got Your Six” list, an initiative recognizing 25 individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to support law enforcement. From innovative programs to groundbreaking legislation, these advocates exemplify what it means to “have the six” of officers and their communities.

The “Got Your Six” list highlights the diversity of contributions to law enforcement, featuring policymakers, business leaders, philanthropists and community champions. Honorees have demonstrated their commitment through actions such as enhancing officer wellness, improving public safety infrastructure and fostering stronger police-community relationships.

“We created the ‘Got Your Six’ list to honor the extraordinary individuals who step up to support law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Rob Schneider, president of Lexipol Media Group. “These honorees demonstrate through their actions what it truly means to ‘have the six,’ from advancing officer wellness to championing innovative public safety initiatives. Their dedication inspires us all to work toward safer, stronger communities.”

The full list of honorees and their inspiring profiles are available at Police1.com/Got-Your-Six . Each profile highlights the honoree’s contributions, ranging from legislative victories and funding initiatives to community engagement programs that have made a measurable difference in public safety.

Nominate the next ‘Got Your Six’ list honoree

Police1 is now accepting “Got Your Six” list honoree nominations! This program aims to spotlight individuals who go above and beyond to support law enforcement through advocacy, philanthropy or leadership.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for law enforcement, nominate them today by emailing editor@police1.com .

About Lexipol Media Group

The Lexipol Media Group leverages a highly engaged audience and product portfolio to connect first responders and local government officials with the companies, products and brands that serve them. Our industry-leading brands — Police1 , FireRescue1 , EMS1 , Corrections1 and Gov1 — create unparalleled content that aims to train, educate and inform. Lexipol Media Group is part of Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.