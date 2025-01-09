Police1 honors 25 law enforcement advocates with launch of ‘Got Your Six’ list
From innovative programs to groundbreaking legislation, these advocates exemplify what it means to “have the six” of officers and their communities
PRESS RELEASE
FRISCO, Texas — Police1 is proud to announce the launch of the “Got Your Six” list, an initiative recognizing 25 individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to support law enforcement. From innovative programs to groundbreaking legislation, these advocates exemplify what it means to “have the six” of officers and their communities.
The “Got Your Six” list highlights the diversity of contributions to law enforcement, featuring policymakers, business leaders, philanthropists and community champions. Honorees have demonstrated their commitment through actions such as enhancing officer wellness, improving public safety infrastructure and fostering stronger police-community relationships.
“We created the ‘Got Your Six’ list to honor the extraordinary individuals who step up to support law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Rob Schneider, president of Lexipol Media Group. “These honorees demonstrate through their actions what it truly means to ‘have the six,’ from advancing officer wellness to championing innovative public safety initiatives. Their dedication inspires us all to work toward safer, stronger communities.”
The full list of honorees and their inspiring profiles are available at Police1.com/Got-Your-Six. Each profile highlights the honoree’s contributions, ranging from legislative victories and funding initiatives to community engagement programs that have made a measurable difference in public safety.
Nominate the next ‘Got Your Six’ list honoree
Police1 is now accepting “Got Your Six” list honoree nominations! This program aims to spotlight individuals who go above and beyond to support law enforcement through advocacy, philanthropy or leadership.
If you know someone who goes above and beyond for law enforcement, nominate them today by emailing editor@police1.com.
About Lexipol Media Group
The Lexipol Media Group leverages a highly engaged audience and product portfolio to connect first responders and local government officials with the companies, products and brands that serve them. Our industry-leading brands — Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1 — create unparalleled content that aims to train, educate and inform. Lexipol Media Group is part of Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.
About Lexipol
For more than 20 years, Lexipol has been ensuring the wellbeing and effectiveness of the people who safeguard our communities — public safety professionals, first responders and local government employees. We’re the unquestioned leader in solutions that drive performance excellence in public safety agencies, enhance first responder wellbeing and readiness to serve, and engage community members through transparency, accountability and trust. Serving more than 2 million public safety and government professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities, Lexipol provides predictive insights into all areas of agency operations and empowers leaders with the solutions they need to optimally train, develop and prepare their personnel. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.