Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man rushes at Iowa officers with machete before fatal OIS

The man questioned why Marion Police officers worked “for evil” and pulled a machete from his clothing when they arrived at the scene

March 11, 2026 
Joanna Putman

MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who approached officers with a machete. The Iowa Office of the Attorney General also released a report on the incident, ruling the officer justified in his use of force.

An officer responded on Feb. 4 to a residential neighborhood after a caller requested to speak with an officer, according to the report. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man and his neighbor standing on the sidewalk.

The neighbor told police the two had been discussing religion. The man appeared reluctant to speak with the officer and questioned why the officer worked “for evil,” video shows.

A second officer arrived to assist. After several minutes, the man pulled out a machete-style weapon about two feet long and began gesturing toward the officers.

Police repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon. When he refused, one officer deployed a TASER, which had little effect. The man then charged toward an officer while shouting that officers could not stop him.

As the officer backed away, the man continued closing the distance. The officer fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen. The man immediately dropped the machete, and officers began providing medical aid.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the report.

Investigators recovered the machete at the scene. Authorities said the man was on probation for burglary-related offenses at the time and had previously received mental health counseling.

The Attorney General’s report concluded that the officer’s use of deadly force was justified after officers attempted verbal commands and less-lethal options before the suspect advanced with the weapon.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com