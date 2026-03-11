Gordon Graham: Officer wellness is officer readiness

Police work demands clear judgment under pressure. But the condition officers bring to the job — physically, mentally, financially and emotionally — directly affects performance and decision-making. As risk management expert Gordon Graham explains, when responders aren’t well, readiness suffers and risk goes up.

During First Responder Wellness Week, Lexipol and its partners will share practical resources and insights designed to help officers build the habits, support systems and leadership culture that sustain readiness on every shift.

First Responder Wellness Week resources

Participate in First Responder Wellness Week 2026, March 23-27. Encourage your crew, colleagues, friends and family to do so as well. Here’s where to begin:

