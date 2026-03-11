REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
First Responder Wellness Week

Gordon Graham: Officer wellness is officer readiness

First Responder Wellness Week brings together practical strategies to help officers stay sharp, resilient and ready for the job

March 11, 2026 10:31 AM • 
Police1 Staff

Police work demands clear judgment under pressure. But the condition officers bring to the job — physically, mentally, financially and emotionally — directly affects performance and decision-making. As risk management expert Gordon Graham explains, when responders aren’t well, readiness suffers and risk goes up.

During First Responder Wellness Week, Lexipol and its partners will share practical resources and insights designed to help officers build the habits, support systems and leadership culture that sustain readiness on every shift.

First Responder Wellness Week resources

Participate in First Responder Wellness Week 2026, March 23-27. Encourage your crew, colleagues, friends and family to do so as well. Here’s where to begin:

First Responder Wellness Week Fitness & Health
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.