How service and therapy dogs support officer wellness

By Maxime Schifano

Law enforcement officers routinely experience high-risk, high-stress situations, from violent confrontations to traumatic calls involving child abuse, domestic violence and fatal accidents. [1] Over time, cumulative stress, PTSD and anxiety can lead to burnout, depression and even suicide, all of which remain a significant issue in policing today.

Studies indicate that nearly one in three officers suffer from PTSD-related symptoms. [2] Additionally, police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, with an estimated 17 out of 100,000 officers dying by suicide each year, compared to 13 per 100,000 in the general U.S. population, [3] yet stigma and lack of resources often prevent officers from seeking help.

Operation Freedom Paws positively impacts this issue by providing law enforcement officers with highly trained service dogs and therapy dogs to help mitigate the effects of stress and trauma. Unlike traditional therapy, dogs offer a 24/7 support system, assisting officers in regaining confidence, managing symptoms and reintegrating into daily life on and off the job.

This article explains how Operation Freedom Paws works, why service and therapy dogs are vital mental health tools for law enforcement, and how agencies can integrate these programs into officer wellness initiatives.

About Operation Freedom Paws

Operation Freedom Paws (OFP) was founded in 2010 by Mary Cortani, a Vietnam-era veteran and certified Army master of canine education. Recognizing the need for alternative mental health support for first responders and veterans, she developed a program that carefully selects dogs with service work temperaments from shelters and rescue groups. These dogs are then paired with participants based on their needs and lifestyle. Under professional supervision, participants train with their matched dogs to build a working relationship that enhances their ability to manage stress, anxiety and PTSD-related symptoms.

Service dogs vs. therapy dogs in law enforcement

It is important to distinguish between service dogs and therapy dogs, as each plays a different role in supporting law enforcement officers.

Service dogs

Service dogs are highly trained to perform specific tasks for an individual with a disability. In the context of law enforcement, officers diagnosed with PTSD or other mental health conditions may qualify for a service dog. However, service dogs are assigned to one individual and are not intended for general departmental use. A law enforcement officer with a service dog cannot deploy the dog in active-duty scenarios but benefits from the dog’s presence during off-duty hours, shift decompression and wellness settings. However, agencies can provide reasonable accommodations to the officers, especially if they are desk-bound or not on patrol. By doing so, they retain experiences and skill sets.

Key characteristics of service dogs:



Task-trained to mitigate the effects of PTSD, anxiety or depression

Protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), granting public access rights

Assigned to and trained specifically for one individual

Not used as a department-wide resource

Therapy dogs

On the other hand, therapy dogs provide emotional support to multiple individuals within a department or community. They are assigned to one handler. Law enforcement agencies can incorporate therapy dogs into peer support teams, wellness units and community engagement efforts. Unlike service dogs, therapy dogs do not have public access rights under ADA, but are valuable in reducing stress within departments and supporting officers after traumatic incidents.

Key characteristics of therapy dogs:



Provide comfort and support to multiple people

Used in debriefing sessions, wellness programs and stress-reduction initiatives

Not assigned to a specific individual, but available for department-wide use

Do not have ADA-protected public access rights

By integrating both service dogs for individual officers and therapy dogs for department-wide wellness programs, law enforcement agencies can create a well-rounded mental health support system.

How Operation Freedom Paws works

Operation Freedom Paws takes a unique, hands-on approach. The organization selects dogs with service work temperaments from shelters and rescue groups, then matches them with individual participants with intentionality. Under professional supervision, participants train with their matched dogs to build a working relationship that enhances their ability to manage stress, anxiety and PTSD-related symptoms. This 12- to 18-month service dog program fosters a deep bond between officer and dog, ensuring that each service dog is uniquely trained to meet the specific needs of its handler. The therapy dog training is a 24- to 30-week program.

The Operation Freedom Paws program is developed with first responders in mind, recognizing the unique stressors of law enforcement and tailoring training accordingly. It comes at no financial cost to officers or agencies, as it is fully funded through donations and grants. Graduates of the program receive certified service dog training, which grants full public access rights, or certified OFP therapy dog training, depending on their participation. Officers working with service dogs report improved emotional regulation, better sleep and reduced hyper-vigilance. For agency-wide support, therapy dogs can be integrated into peer support programs and wellness initiatives to further promote officer well-being.

How police departments can integrate service and therapy dog programs

Securing funding for service and therapy dog programs is a key concern for law enforcement agencies. The data supports that these initiatives directly contribute to officer wellness, reduced absenteeism and improved job performance. Agencies can use this information to apply for grants, secure department funding and gain community support.



Use data-driven evidence: The National Police Wellness Foundation’s internal program summaries and departmental presentations suggest reductions of up to 35% in reported stress levels and approximately 25% fewer sick days among officers participating in dog therapy programs. While these figures are based on program-level outcome reporting rather than a single peer-reviewed study, highlighting these benefits can make a compelling case for funding requests. [4]

The National Police Wellness Foundation’s internal program summaries and departmental presentations suggest reductions of up to 35% in reported stress levels and approximately 25% fewer sick days among officers participating in dog therapy programs. While these figures are based on program-level outcome reporting rather than a single peer-reviewed study, highlighting these benefits can make a compelling case for funding requests. [4] Apply for federal and state grants: Agencies can apply for grants from organizations like the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office [5] or state law enforcement wellness initiatives that prioritize officer mental health.

Agencies can apply for grants from organizations like the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office [5] or state law enforcement wellness initiatives that prioritize officer mental health. Leverage community partnerships: Local businesses and nonprofits often support officer wellness initiatives. Partnering with community organizations can help cover program costs.

Local businesses and nonprofits often support officer wellness initiatives. Partnering with community organizations can help cover program costs. Demonstrate cost savings: With reduced officer burnout and fewer days lost to stress-related absences, agencies can show how funding a service or therapy dog program results in long-term cost savings for departments.

Law enforcement leadership, including police chiefs, sheriffs and wellness coordinators, can play a vital role in incorporating both service dogs and therapy dogs into officer wellness initiatives.

How police departments can implement a dog-assisted wellness program

Agencies ready to support officer wellness through service and therapy dogs can start by following these practical, proven steps:



Educate officers on the differences between service dogs and therapy dogs to ensure appropriate expectations and usage

Partner with organizations like OFP to establish a formal referral program for officers seeking service dog assistance

Develop clear department policies outlining how therapy dogs will be used in wellness programs

Ensure officers in need are prioritized based on PTSD diagnoses or chronic work-related stress

Provide funding support through grants and partnerships with local nonprofits

Next steps

Law enforcement agencies have an opportunity, ethical and moral responsibility to support their officers’ mental health through service and therapy dog programs. Whether through direct partnerships, department-wide awareness or funding support, these initiatives can significantly reduce officer stress, improve performance and save lives.

Law enforcement agencies can get involved with Operation Freedom Paws in several ways. Departments interested in starting a service or therapy dog program should visit the organization’s website to learn more about partnerships and referral options. Agencies can also request a consultation with Operation Freedom Paws to explore policy development and identify funding opportunities. Additionally, officers struggling with PTSD or job-related stress can apply directly to Operation Freedom Paws to begin service dog training.

By taking these steps, law enforcement leaders can help build a healthier, more resilient police force.

References



About the author

Maxime Schifano is a law enforcement professional with over a decade of experience in corrections, training and leadership. She has worked extensively on officer wellness initiatives, compliance tracking and professional development within law enforcement agencies.

Maxime is passionate about mental health advocacy, focusing on solutions such as service and therapy dog programs to improve officer resilience and job performance. She is currently involved in researching and promoting best practices for integrating service dogs into law enforcement wellness programs.

