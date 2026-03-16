BWC: Suspect vehicle caught in Grappler yanks cruiser forward, striking 2 Ariz. officers before OIS

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who attempted to flee in a vehicle that was tethered to a cruiser by a Grappler tool.

The Feb. 27 incident began when Phoenix officers responded to a request for assistance to stop a fleeing vehicle from Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, according to the release. The Grappler had been deployed by troopers to immobilize the car, leaving it tethered to a patrol vehicle.

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When Phoenix officers arrived, a passenger was already being taken into custody. Troopers had stopped the suspect’s vehicle using a Grappler and were working to arrest him.

Video shows smoke filling the air as the suspect attempted to drive away while tethered to the cruiser. Officers issued instructions for the man to get out of the vehicle, but he did not comply.

The suspect’s attempts to drive away caused the tethered patrol vehicle to shift, striking both a Phoenix officer and an Arizona DPS trooper.

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Officers repeatedly ordered the driver to stop, but he did not comply. Police then opened fire.

After the shooting, the vehicle remained running with the driver’s foot on the accelerator, causing the tires to spin. Officers used a 37-millimeter less-lethal launcher to determine whether it was safe to approach.

Once it was deemed safe, officers removed the driver from the vehicle. Phoenix Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.