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Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Suspect vehicle caught in Grappler yanks cruiser forward, striking 2 Ariz. officers before OIS

The suspect ignored commands to get out of the vehicle and accelerated, dragging a tethered patrol vehicle that hit a Phoenix PD officer and an Arizona DPS trooper

March 16, 2026 12:41 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who attempted to flee in a vehicle that was tethered to a cruiser by a Grappler tool.

The Feb. 27 incident began when Phoenix officers responded to a request for assistance to stop a fleeing vehicle from Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, according to the release. The Grappler had been deployed by troopers to immobilize the car, leaving it tethered to a patrol vehicle.

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When Phoenix officers arrived, a passenger was already being taken into custody. Troopers had stopped the suspect’s vehicle using a Grappler and were working to arrest him.

Video shows smoke filling the air as the suspect attempted to drive away while tethered to the cruiser. Officers issued instructions for the man to get out of the vehicle, but he did not comply.

The suspect’s attempts to drive away caused the tethered patrol vehicle to shift, striking both a Phoenix officer and an Arizona DPS trooper.

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Officers repeatedly ordered the driver to stop, but he did not comply. Police then opened fire.

After the shooting, the vehicle remained running with the driver’s foot on the accelerator, causing the tires to spin. Officers used a 37-millimeter less-lethal launcher to determine whether it was safe to approach.

Once it was deemed safe, officers removed the driver from the vehicle. Phoenix Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com