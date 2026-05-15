Sheriff’s department in S.C. to host 250-pound bench-press challenge

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) in South Carolina is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a 250-lb. bench-press challenge. Participants may compete with either a one-repetition max or multiple reps. The six-day event begins June 28 and ends July 3.

At a minimum, each participant must complete one repetition of 250 lbs. on the bench press. Multiple repetitions are encouraged, with the number of reps and the participant’s age documented for a final Bench Press Champions list.

The challenge is open to all RCSD deputies and employees, as well as friends of RCSD, powerlifters, recreational weightlifters and strength trainers outside the department.

All lifts must be completed and verified at any Midlands-area One Life Fitness Center or at the R1CrossFit gym during R1CF hours or on the primary media date of July 2 (see below).

Participants who successfully bench-press 250 lbs. and have the lift verified by RCSD deputies or gym staff will have their names, ages and reps listed in post-event media coverage. To be included, participants are responsible for reporting their lifts to RCSD’s public information team at tsmith@rcsd.net and ensuring their lifts are officially verified. Additional details will be released closer to June 28.

“A lot of our deputies are either competitive or recreational powerlifters, so we saw this as a fun event for them,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “Turns out there are a lot of athletes, gymgoers and others within the broader strength and conditioning community beyond the department who also expressed interest in a 250 challenge when we first started discussing the idea. So we’ve opened it up to everyone.”

The excitement is palpable.

“I’m really excited to take on the 250-lb. bench-press challenge for America’s 250th anniversary,” said RCSD Master Deputy Colin Davis, a Special Response Team operator. “It’s great that Sheriff Lott is encouraging us to stay strong and healthy while engaging the community as well.”

One Life Fitness General Manager Brandon Mohtassem, a U.S. Army combat veteran, said, “The 250 Challenge is huge, exciting and beneficial to the entire fitness community. Of course, not everyone can bench 250 lbs., so this challenge showcases the dedication and athleticism of those who have put in the work.”

RCSD is not the first law enforcement agency to host a 250 bench-press challenge for America’s 250th birthday. The Manheim Township Police Department in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is also hosting a 250 bench-press event on Saturday, June 27.

Sunday, June 28 — opening day for participation in the RCSD bench-press challenge — is Carolina Day, marking the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, when South Carolina became known as the Palmetto State.

The final day of participation is July 3, the eve of both Independence Day and the annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout, which will be held on the grounds of the South Carolina State House on the morning of July 4.

The official media event for the 250 bench-press challenge will be held Thursday, July 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at Richland 1 CrossFit, located at 201 Columbia Mall Blvd., Columbia, S.C. 29223.