‘I should have killed you': Man ambushes, stabs Fla. deputy multiple times

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A Marion County deputy was ambushed and stabbed, but protected by his ballistic vest, while responding to a call, ClickOrlando reported.

The May 13 incident began when a deputy responded to a suspicious person call. The moment he stepped out of the vehicle, a man lunged at him with a knife.

Body camera footage shows the suspect knocking Deeputy Robert Fitch to the ground and stabbed him multiple times in the chest. Fitch was protected from more severe injuries by his ballistic vest, ClickOrlando reported.

“He had something in his hand. I can’t confirm if it was a knife, but I was on the ground, and he was steady, hitting my chest, but my vest got it,” Fitch can be heard saying in the video.

Other deputies arrived and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

“I should have killed you, you know that, right?” the suspect said after being placed in a patrol car.

The sheriff’s office said Fitch sustained minor injuries in the attack, but his vest saved his life.

He was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, providing a false name to law enforcement and resisting without violence.