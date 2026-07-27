From call to command: How AI is transforming 911 operations into real-time operational intelligence

Date: Thursday, August 13 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

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As emergency communications centers adopt artificial intelligence, 911 operations are becoming an increasingly important source of real-time operational intelligence. The way information moves from a 911 call through the communications center and out to first responders can directly influence decision-making and emergency response.

This webinar will examine how agencies are using AI to strengthen 911 operations, improve information flow and support a more connected emergency response. The discussion will focus on how an AI-enabled communications center can support telecommunicators while providing first responders with timely, actionable information.

Attendees will gain practical insight into building a more connected communications center, strengthening decision-making and improving the flow of information from call to command.

Attend to learn

How agencies are using AI to strengthen 911 operations

How an AI-enabled communications center can better support telecommunicators

How improved information flow can strengthen decision-making

How 911 operations can provide first responders with timely, actionable information

How agencies can support a more connected emergency response

Meet our moderator

Rob Lawrence has been a leader in civilian and military EMS for over a quarter of a century. He is currently the director of strategic implementation for PRO EMS and its educational arm, Prodigy EMS, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and executive director of the California Ambulance Association. He previously served as the chief operating officer of the Richmond Ambulance Authority in Virginia, which won both state and national EMS Agency of the Year awards during his 10-year tenure. He also served as COO for Paramedics Plus in Alameda County, California.

Prior to emigrating to the United States in 2008, Lawrence served as COO for the East of England Ambulance Service in Suffolk County, England, and as executive director of operations and service development for the East Anglian Ambulance NHS Trust.

Meet our panel

Scott Brillman is the director of the Fairfax County Department of Public Safety Communications and 911 in Virginia, which operates one of the nation’s largest and busiest emergency communications centers. He previously served the City of Baltimore for more than two decades, managing responses to hurricanes, severe winter storms, mass evacuations, cyberattacks, active-shooter incidents and other large-scale emergencies. In 2020, he was appointed deputy director of emergency management and helped lead Baltimore’s COVID-19 response, including the development of a new Emergency Operations Center.

Brillman has also served on the Maryland 911 Board, the Governor’s Statewide Interoperability Committee and the Governor’s Commission to Advance Next Generation 911. A former paramedic and Baltimore City Fire Department captain, he deployed with Maryland’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force and a multi-agency Incident Management Team following major hurricanes.

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!