Ensuring Evidentiary Integrity in AI-Driven Casework (white paper)

Content provided by SS8

Artificial intelligence is helping investigators analyze massive volumes of digital evidence faster than ever — but as AI becomes more and more embedded in casework, questions around transparency, reliability and evidentiary integrity are becoming increasingly important.

Download the latest white paper from SS8 to discover how agencies can use immutable evidence management and other best practices to unlock the full power of AI while maintaining courtroom-defensible evidence and investigative accountability.

Read the new white paper to learn:



How to distinguish between original evidence, AI-generated content, and AI-assisted investigative findings.

The key AI risks that can impact investigations, including hallucinations, bias, model drift and explainability challenges.

How SS8’s Intellego XT and Discovery preserve raw evidence and human oversight for transparent AI output and successful cases.

Download the white paper now.