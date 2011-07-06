JAG funding: Plan ahead or fall behind

On the first day, the Bureau of Justice Assistance created a grant in honor of the late Officer Edward R. Byrne in order to enhance and strengthen law enforcement capabilities nationwide. The program was commonly referred to as “JAG.” It was a lot of money and it was good.

On the second day, the local JAG solicitation list was announced and many police agencies cheered as they had money available from BJA specifically for them to fund that much needed project; and it was good.

On the third day the Chief took advantage of a commonly used leadership practice known as delegation and assigned that grant application task to some unsuspecting subordinate (that’s you) who willingly said “Yes, I’d love to do it.” And it was good…for the chief at least.

On the fourth day the lucky guy contacted the vendor and got a written quote for his department’s important project, things were on track and it was good.

On the fifth day, the officer got busy with his “normal” duties and wasn’t able to spend time on the grant application but realized that he still had two more days before it was due and he would just spend the entire day on it tomorrow.

On the sixth day, the officer started the day off with a bang and began gathering those all-important stats, compiling that budget and knocking that grant application out. But then he got a phone call. It was duty calling. There had been a robbery and he had to go work the scene and help interview witnesses. He returned to his office late in the day and realized he needed to finish that application because it was due tomorrow and he needed to get the chief to sign off on it. So he stayed late into the night and finally got it all finished. It wasn’t so good anymore but hey, he was done right?

On the seventh day it was time to get that application signed off on and submitted to BJA. Our hero proudly walks into the chief’s office and hands over the grant for his signature. The chief looks at the grant and says “Great job. Now, take it down to city hall and have accounting review the budget and make sure it is correct.” Accounting gives him the big “OK” and he returns to the police department after a couple of hours. The chief takes the grant, reviews it and makes “a few changes.” After all the changes are complete and a few phone calls are made to clarify some information, the chief gets the grant back and says “Great job. Now, take it down to city hall and have the city manager review it.”

“Seriously??????” Off to city hall he goes to spend a couple of hours with the city manager. He has a few questions about the project and is concerned that the goals aren’t realistic. Additionally, he doesn’t know if the city really needs this equipment and the project may need the approval of the city council. He needs to call the chief and the city attorney so he’ll just wait outside the city manager’s office and he’ll get back with him in a bit. After all of that is over he can finally get the chief’s signature, upload those documents and submit his application; as long as his internet connection stays up.

Chances are he’ll now say “I’ll be more organized next time and plan ahead.”

Planning is crucial when it comes to grant writing. Federal and state grants require the applicant to know so many technical rules and follow so many guidelines that the process can become overwhelming, fast. Here are 10 ways to help you get organized and plan ahead for your grant application.